Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1: 7 Major Questions We Have While We Wait For Volume 2

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1 has finally come out after a three-year long wait. We had to remember things beforehand so that way we could be prepared and stay up to date with all the important Stranger Things deaths that happened, but now that the show has finally come out, there are so many questions that we have for the record-breaking Netflix hit.

While that Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1 ending was something else that we should talk about all together, there will be two more episodes that will further dive into the mysteries of Hawkins when they come out on July 1st. So, before those two further chapters drop, here are seven questions we have going forward before Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2.

(Image credit: Netflix)

So, Is Max Free From Vecna’s Curse Or Is She Still In Trouble?

Let’s start off by saying that Sadie Sink, this season, was spectacular. The whole Stranger Things cast has been so busy these last two years, and Sink is just adding to her already impressive resume with her brilliant performance as Max Mayfield, who fell under Vecna’s curse.

However in Episode 4 of this season, it seems that Max has seemingly found a way out of Vecna’s curse, by listening to her favorite song on repeat, as it’s a link to reality that keeps her from Vecna’s nightmare in the Upside Down. But as we see, Vecna is still running around claiming lives even though Max has freed herself - does this mean she’s completely free from Vecna’s curse now? Or is he still going to come for her?

A good theory that’s been circulating around the internet is that Vecna, who is actually One (played by Stranger Things cast newcomer , Jamie Campbell Bower) from Hawkins Laboratory, saw Max’s memories and saw Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in them, which is what caused him to let her go, but nothing has been confirmed yet, as to what is going to happen with Max.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What’s Nancy’s Deal In The Upside-Down? Is She Vecna’s Next Victim?

During Episode 7 of Stranger Things Season 4, when most of the teenagers were getting out of the Upside Down after falling through the Water-Gate, it looked as if Nancy (Natalia Dyer) was stuck inside and under Vecna’s curse.

However, her version of what she is going through is very different from what the other victims of Vecna have experienced. Instead, she is given Vecna’s backstory, which leads to the conclusion that Vecna is actually One. She doesn’t look as if she is under some death curse - but her situation isn’t looking so great either, so is she going to be Vecna’s next victim?

(Image credit: Netflix)

How The Hell Is Dr. Brenner Still Alive?

A huge plothole that I’m still confused about from this first part of Stranger Things Season 4 is how the hell is. Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) still alive? If you recall from Stranger Things Season 1, Dr. Brenner was thought to be dead after the Demogorgon apparently attacked him - but here he is, in Season 4, very much alive.

This has gone completely unexplained throughout his time on the season, and I’m assuming since he is a big part of Eleven’s recovery right now in order to regain her powers, we’ll get some sort of explanation with the next two episodes. But, I am still so confused.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How Come The Upside-Down Is Stuck In 1983?

Look, I’m all for reading Nancy’s old journal entries about the early days of her and the wonderful Steve , but the real question is why is the Upside Down apparently stuck in 1983?

Stranger Things Season 4 seems to have a heavy emphasis on the usage of time. Vecna only targets teenagers, because of a specific time in a their life. Whenever he strikes, an illusion of a grandfather clock would usually precede his attacks. We jump back and forth in time to flashbacks of when Eleven was younger, so it’s clear that time plays a heavy part in this season.

But, that still doesn’t explain why the Upside Down is stuck in 1983, even though this season is set in 1986. Maybe it’s just because that's when the outside world started getting involved in the Upside Down on a regular basis, but nothing has been explained yet.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How Did The Russians Get A Demogorgon?

I know that the Russians have been playing a big part in Stranger Things since the beginning of Season 3, but I’m still so confused as to how they got a Demogorgon in Russia, of all places.

While the Russians did have an opening into the Upside Down below Starcourt Mall in Season 3, that was presumably destroyed. And even if somehow they still did get one out of there before it happened, how was it transported all the way over to Russia? That thing can barely be contained.

Unless there’s some other opening in the country that we don’t know about, I don’t know how they would get it there. Hopper even brings up this question at one point during the season, so even the characters are wondering what the heck is going on.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Did Kali Escape Before The Massacre, Or Did One Somehow Miss Her?

If you can remember from Season 2 of Stranger Things, Eleven once had a run-in with other teenagers that have similar powers to hers, and one of them was Kali (Linnea Berthelsen). She was a former friend of hers from Hawkins Laboratory, who was classified as 008/Eight, and had the power to create illusions.

In Stranger Things Season 4, we see a lot of flashbacks of Eleven’s time at Hawkins, and the reveal as to who is really behind the Hawkins Laboratory Massacre, which was all One’s fault. But, this presents the question - how the hell did Kali get out of there? Seriously? Eleven wasn’t that much younger than Kali. Did she somehow find a way to get out beforehand? Or did One just miss her?

While some people weren’t the biggest fan of Kali’s plot in Season 2, this is a point of the story that seriously needs to be explained. Otherwise, it makes me feel like that whole storyline was just thrown in for nothing. Now would be the perfect time for like Kali to come back into the picture.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How The Heck Are Joyce, Hopper, And Murray Going To Get Back To America?

Y'all, they are stuck in Russia. Like, legit stuck. And I don’t know how Hopper, Joyce, and Murray are going to get back to America.

While they had Yuri’s (Nikola Djuricko) plane originally that got them to Russia, it’s been destroyed, and it's not like there are commercial planes that are readily available for them to be able to just hop back on for a trip to the United States. There’s also the fact that they are enemies of the state there and I doubt the Russians are going to let them go easily. All I want is for these three to somehow make it out safely, please.

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 is right around the corner, and I’m sure that we’re going to get the answers to these questions and more. But, dang it, I want those answers now and I will continue to theorize until I get the answers I desire.