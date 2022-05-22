Stranger Things 4: 7 Things To Remember From Season 3 Before Season 4 Premieres

Guys. It’s almost here. Can you believe it?

After a nearly three year long wait, Stranger Things 4 is going to drop on Netflix on May 27th, 2022, as part of the 2022 TV schedule , and I am so excited to get my heart broken all over again with some huge Stranger Things deaths , big storylines, and an '80s setting that makes me want to enter a time travel movie to experience it for myself.

However, because it’s been almost three years, I think it’s essential to remember a few things about our lovely characters before Stranger Things Season 4 hits the popular streaming platform. So, here are seven things from Stranger Things Season 3 that you should remember before the upcoming fourth season .

Eleven Has Apparently Lost Her Powers

I know my poor girl is in her feels in Season 4 of Stranger Things. In the last episode of the third season, “The Battle of Starcourt,” it’s revealed later in the episode that after the big fight with the Mind Flayer, Eleven (played by the lovely Millie Bobby Brown ) has lost all of her telekinetic powers.

This is honestly huge for the character, as this was one of her defining traits from the very first season onwards, that she had these powers that no one else around her did, and now they’re gone without any warning.

I, for one, think that she’s going to come back with powers at some point, but until then, Eleven is just a normal human. How saddening.

Billy Is Dead

I mean, I think all of us kind of had a weird thing with Billy (Dacre Montgomery) - the dude was an asshole to everyone, but he had personal issues, and I think Stranger Things Season 3 really tried to change his character for the better after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer.

But, leave it to Stranger Things for Billy to finally be freed of his mind control only to sacrifice himself for Eleven and her friends later on, getting stabbed several times. What makes it even worse is the way that Max (Sadie Sink) grieves for her brother, showing that even if they weren’t really on the best terms, she still loved him unconditionally.

While this isn’t the first time Stranger Things has pulled at my heartstrings over a death - I’m still not over Bob’s death from Season 2 - I’m almost certain Billy’s death won’t be the last.

Hopper Appeared Dead - But Is Actually Alive

No body shown = not dead, right?

That was the theme for Hopper’s (David Harbour) strange demise at the end of Stranger Things Season 3, when he and Joyce (Winona Ryder) were trying to destroy the Russian facility that was beneath Starcourt. Joyce was forced to trigger an explosion to destroy the entrance to the Upside Down there, and Hopper looked as if he was disintegrated and killed. But, in several teasers for Stranger Things Season 4, Hopper is very much alive - and captured by the Russians.

Look, I knew the moment that it happened, there was no damn way that this man was dead. That would have been a very bad way to go out. But a part of me can’t help but wonder how the hell he’s even alive. How did he survive that explosion? And how did the Russians capture him? There are so many questions I need Stranger Things Season 4 to answer right now, damn it.

The Byers - As Well As Eleven - Have Left Hawkins

But, even if we know that Hopper is alive, that doesn't mean that everyone else does. When Eleven is seemingly left fatherless, she’s taken in by Joyce to live with her and her sons, Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). Because Hawkins has nothing left for them, Joyce decides to start over and move across the country.

It was revealed later on in a teaser on YouTube from the official Stranger Things channel, that they really decided to move far away from their original home, as they are living in California. Talk about going somewhere that’s the complete opposite of Hawkins. Eleven and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) did say they would meet up at Thanksgiving in the season finale, so maybe it won’t be long before we see them back in Hawkins.

Steve And Robin Are Now Besties

Let’s be honest - we all loved that new dynamic between Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) in Stranger Things Season 3. I’ve always loved Steve, but adding in Robin as his friend made him even better.

They perfectly suited each other and had such funny conversations, and what made it better was that wholesome coming out scene of Robin to Steve - and him not caring about who she was attracted to, just that she’s a really cool person.

At the end of Stranger Things Season 3, it looked as if Robin was trying to get Steve a job at a video store (ah, those were the days) instead of continuing their time serving scoops at Scoops Ahoy. I can't wait to see where they go next with this friendship, because they were freaking hilarious.

Dustin’s Girlfriend Is Actually Real

I’ll be honest - I thought Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) girlfriend was so fake. I really did. I’m sorry. But I’m happy to hear that she’s very much real, and, honestly, seeing her was one of the most unforgettable scenes from Stranger Things Season 3.

When Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) appeared on the screen, I was pleasantly surprised to see that she was a sweet girl who had the same passions as Dustin, and I could tell how they ended up getting along. That “Neverending Story” bit was something else , and years later, I still find it pretty cute. I’m not sure if Suzie is going to be a big part of Season 4 of Stranger Things, but we’ll find out soon enough.

The Russians Have Become A Big Part Of The Plot

You know, I’m starting to feel that if a cold war-era TV show needs a big baddie, the Soviet Union is used at least half of the time, but it makes for good television, so I can get behind it. And, Stranger Things Season 3 was no stranger to that principle.

So, there’s a super secret base under Starcourt Mall, which is serving as a front for the Russians (which was revealed in the episode, “The Sauna Test”), and it shows that they are far more involved in the Upside Down than any of us thought. This continues throughout the season, and even though Starcourt is destroyed, it’s shown that the Russians have captured a Demogorgon in the Soviet Union, so they’re not done messing around with that world yet.

It makes me quite nervous to think about what they might be planning on doing - and how Hopper, of all people, is going to factor into that, but hopefully Season 4 will answer those questions of mine.