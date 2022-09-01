Stranger Things' Star Talks Vecna's Return In Season 5 And Namedrops Iconic Horror Villain

This summer finally saw the release of Stranger Things Season 4, and fans with a Netflix subscription helped the creepy drama break viewing records just within three days of its debut . Most people who watched the recent set of episodes loved many things about them, including new fan-favorite character, Eddie Munson , and the latest edition to a very strong collection of terrifying villains, Vecna, who will continue to be played by Jamie Campbell Bower in Stranger Things Season 5 when the series returns for its final episodes ever . Campbell Bower recently opened up about Vecna’s return next season, and dropped the name of an iconic horror villain to do it.

What Did Stranger Things’ Jamie Campbell Bower Say About Vecna’s Season 5 Return?

Anyone who’s watched Stranger Things through Season 3 was likely excited to see what the new Big Bad for the fourth season was going to be like, but also wondering how the show could top the Demogorgon, Mind Flayer, and the assorted creatures of the Upside Down. Well, we were all given a pleasant surprise when Vecna immediately began his reign of terror, and by the Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 ending we saw just how crafty, dangerous, and enduring this villain would end up being.

Jamie Campbell Bower recently spoke to NME about Vecna coming back in Season 5, and had this to say about the devious character’s thought process after the Season 4 finale:

He’s pissed, he’s properly vexed. I don’t think he’s slunk off licking his wounds in misery. He’s rebuilding, and he’s out for blood. It’s like, you’ve really fucking pushed the buttons now, that classic Jason Voorhees thing – you’ve made a big mistake.

WOW. It’s one thing to say that Vecna is definitely still planning his endgame full force ahead, even after being dealt a big blow by Eleven, Nancy, Steve, Robin, Max (at great personal harm to her), and the rest of the gang. But, it’s another thing altogether to compare Vecna’s now even angrier mental state to that of one of our most prolific, mass-murdering, supernatural baddies. Vecna is already one scary-ass motherfucker, but Campbell Bower thinks he’s going to pop up in Stranger Things Season 5 and go all Jason Voorhees on everyone. Like…

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Man. If this is true, (as the Stranger Things writers really just started on the final season ) it obviously spells an even more dire situation for our heroes and Hawkins in general, and things were already very rough for everyone involved when we left them. Not only did Max’s bravery ultimately land her in the hospital with several broken bones, blind, and comatose, but the town of Hawkins had been violently ripped apart and become a disaster area, with there being clear signs that the Upside Down was ever closer to totally invading our Rightside Up world.

And, on top of all that, the final minutes also revealed that with Will now back in Hawkins, his connection to the Upside Down is still around . With the Duffer brothers already confirming that Will is going to be a major focus of Season 5, Jamie Campbell Bower noted his hopes where the embattled boy and world-altering villain are concerned:

I think Vecna and Will have a connection that’s yet to be explored. As a fan, I’d be interested to see more of that.