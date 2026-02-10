Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mariska Hargitay And More Celebs Weigh In After Lindsey Vonn’s ’Gutsy’ Olympics Crash On Torn ACL

For many athletes, there is no bigger competition than the ones they hope to be involved in during the Olympics, and now the 2026 TV schedule is helping to show off the hard work and sacrifice of thousands of them during the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games. Unfortunately, when it was time for renowned skier Lindsey Vonn to head down the mountain at the games, it was on a torn ACL and she sadly crashed. Now celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mariska Hargitay have opened up about her “gutsy” performance.

How Did Lindsey Vonn Crash At The 2026 Olympics And What Are Celebrities Saying About It?

While the pomp and circumstance surrounding the games always involves things like watching the Olympic flame be carried from city to city by stars like Snoop Dogg, and the participants getting sweet messages from celebs like Taylor Swift, the focus is usually on how competitors actually perform during their contests. Skier Lindsey Vonn has a long Olympic history (she debuted at the 2002 games in Salt Lake City), with three medals to her name, and she was hoping to add to that when she took to the slopes during opening weekend, but a crash early in her race (which she spoke about on Instagram) led to her being airlifted away from the mountain:

Vonn had, only eight days prior, suffered a tear to her left ACL (a ligament that helps stabilize the knee), and though she noted that this injury and previous ones didn’t cause the accident, many now see her performance so soon after it as “inspirational,” with Arnold Schwarzenegger saying on his own Instagram, in part:

Like many of you, I’ve been following my friend Lindsey Vonn’s inspirational comeback. She’s 41, one knee is completely rebuilt, and now she went into the Olympics with a freshly torn ACL. As storylines go, you can’t get any better. It is gutsy. It is brave. It is a little bit crazy…There is no such thing as risk-free greatness.

When the gold medalist was able to post about the crash, she pointed out the cause, which was actually due to her being “5 inches” off of the race path, as she said:

I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash. My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever.

The skier showed a photo where we can see that she accidentally leaned too far to her right, which led to her hooking that arm under the flag that connects the gate posts. She added that she “sustained a complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly.” Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay posted about the event, and said:

Meanwhile, other celebs like Reese Witherspoon took to the comments on Vonn’s post to share how inspiring her performance was, with The Morning Show star saying, “You are & will always be a true Champion.” Though Vonn admitted that the injury caused “intense physical pain,” she also noted “I have no regrets,” because “knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself.” It’s pretty clear why so many have championed her performance, and here’s hoping that she makes a full recovery sooner rather than later.