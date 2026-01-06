How To Watch The Traitors US Season 4 Online And Stream Every Episode Free From Anywhere
The celeb-stuffed Traitors returns for a “twisted” new season
How To Watch The Traitors Season 4
Release Date: Thursday, January 8 (US) | Friday, January 9 (NZ)
Free Stream: Three Now (NZ)
US Stream: Peacock TV (US)
International Streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | Crave (CA) | 10Play (AU)
The Traitors Season 4: Preview
The Emmy-winning The Traitors is back, and this season looks set to increase the fear factor, paranoia, and fist-chewing intensity. And, like a moustache-twirling movie villain, Alan Cumming will be luring another group of reality TV stars and public figures into Ardross Castle, where they’ll face terrifying challenges and heated disagreements as they attempt to steal off with up to $250,000. If the suspense is killing you, don’t fear: the following guide will make clear how to watch The Traitors Season 4 online and free from anywhere with a VPN.
There’s about to be 23 new contestants racing to the Scottish Highlands, where our inimitable host will great them – and discover which of them possesses the cut-throat cunning to be one of his “Traitors”. This year’s VIP cast includes athletes, Olympians, actors, comedians, and of course, reality TV stars and Real Housewives, the last group of which are pretty adept at backstabbing and deceit. Those that Alan recruits as “Traitors” will need to avoid the suspicion of the remaining “Faithful”, as, by day, they feign loyalty for challenges in which they bolster the prize fund, and by night, condemn a fellow contestant to die “by order of the traitors.”
And this season, it’s not only Cumming’s outfits that have gotten more theatrical. The trailer suggests Season 4 will crank up the psychological and emotional ante, with Ardross Castle and its environs depicted like a terrifying scare maze for some of the daily group tasks – fountains gushing blood, chainsaw-wielding clowns bursting through windows – while Cop Land actor Michael Rappaport brings an intensity to the Round Table usually reserved for the big screen.
It’s an eclectic bunch of contestants, and that means we can expect more than a few fiery altercations. Rather than looking for love in a Spanish villa, Moira Higgins (Love Island UK) will need to gain the trust of her peers in a draughty Scottish castle. Her fellow participants include three Survivor alumni, whose gameplay is typically on point, the mother of NFL legend Travis Kelce (yes, Taylor Swift’s fiancé), and the women of the Real Housewives franchise. Among the latter, Dorinda Medley – the first casualty of Season 3 – is back for more, eager to prove herself either a loyal “Faithful” or a stone-cold “Traitor.”
Ready for some fiendish fun? Simply read on for everything to know for how to watch The Traitors Season 4 online and potentially stream every episode free with a VPN.
How to watch The Traitors Season 4 online for free
Looking to watch The Traitors Season 4? Those based in New Zealand will find new episodes on ThreeNow as of Friday, January 9, more or less at the same time as they debut Stateside.
The ad-supported service ThreeNow is 100% free and includes content from channels including Three, Bravo, and HGTV. You can access the service via its app or through the website. Simply create an account and start streaming straight away.
Away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to New Zealand and watch every episode of The Traitors US Season 4 for free.
How to watch The Traitors US from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Traitors US Season 4 online just as you would at home.
While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch The Traitors US Season 4 as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan
2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US, while Kiwi citizens wanting to dial in to ThreeNow will need a New Zealand server.
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Traitors US, head to your home streaming service (Peacock in the US, ThreeNow in New Zealand, etc.)
How to watch The Traitors Season 4 online in the US
Cue more Round Table drama! The Traitors Season 4 will debut on Thursday, January 8 at 9pm ET/PT, when the first three episodes available immediately. New installments will be uploaded weekly and exclusively on Peacock, as detailed in our release schedule below.
Grab a Peacock subscription from $10.99 to watch Peacock Originals like The Traitors, plus live sports, hit films, and more. Alternatively, enable offline downloads and skip the commercials by opting for the Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.
Currently traveling abroad? Whether you’re a Kiwi trying to access ThreeNow or an American temporarily out of the country, download a VPN to access the same services you’d enjoy back home.
Can I watch The Traitors Season 4 online in the UK?
The Traitors US airs on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Typically, though, there’s about a three week wait between US episodes airing and their UK debut. And, with the Claudia Winkleman-front version returning from New Year’s Day in Blighty, don't expect the American version to land until the UK version ends, which is likely to be in late January.
BBC iPlayer is the home of The Traitors – the homegrown version and multiple international editions. It’s 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.
An American citizen overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.
Can I watch The Traitors Season 4 online in Canada?
The release date of The Traitors US Season 4 hasn’t been revealed yet for those in Canada. Yet we’re certain Crave, the faithful home of the franchise in the Great White North, will add episodes soon. At least if last year is any indication, when they premiered day-and-date with the US.
You can watch a variety of international versions of The Traitors on Crave. Subscriptions start from $9.99 a month (+tax), or you can sign up for an annual plan and get 12 months for the price of 10.
NB: if you're an American traveling north of the border who wants to access your Peacock account back home, you can do so with a VPN.
Can I watch The Traitors US Season 4 in Australia?
So far, 10Play hasn’t announced a release date for Season 4, which is where The Traitors US is licensed to stream Down Under. We’ll keep you up-to-date of the latest developments. However, it might be good to know that new installments of the US series are often only a few weeks behind their initial American debut.
To access 10Play, all you need to do is create an account with an Australian postcode and begin streaming right away. However, 10Play locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Oz but in another country right now, simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.
The Traitors Season 4, Trailer
The Traitors Season 4, Episode Release Schedule
- The Traitors Season 4: Episode 1 – Thursday, January 8
- The Traitors Season 4: Episode 2 – Thursday, January 8
- The Traitors Season 4: Episode 3 – Thursday, January 8
- The Traitors Season 4: Episode 4 – Thursday, January 15
- The Traitors Season 4: Episode 5 – Thursday, January 15
- The Traitors Season 4: Episode 6 – Thursday, January 22
- The Traitors Season 4: Episode 7 – Thursday, January 29
- The Traitors Season 4: Episode 8 – Thursday, February 5
- The Traitors Season 4: Episode 9 – Thursday, February 12
- The Traitors Season 4: Episode 10 – Thursday, February 19
- The Traitors Season 4: Episode 11 – Thursday, February 26
- The Traitors Season 4: Episode 12 – Thursday, February 26
The Traitors Season 4, Contestants
- Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)
- Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)
- Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)
- Donna Kelce ("Mama" Kelce)
- Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York
- Eric Nam (Singer-songwriter)
- Ian Terry (Big Brother)
- Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater)
- Kristen Kish (Top Chef)
- Rob Cesternino (Survivor)
- Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
- Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)
- Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)
- Michael Rapaport (Actor)
- Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)
- Natalie Anderson (Survivor)
- Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
- Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)
- Ron Funches (Comedian)
- Stephen Colletti (Laguna Beach, One Tree Hill)
- Tara Lipinski (Olympic figure skater)
- Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)
- Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor)
