When The Night Agent Returns For Season 3, I’m Hoping One Season 2 Character Will Be Back To Team Up With Peter

Warning: SPOILERS for The Night Agent Season 2 are ahead!

Sometimes it can take months for a TV show’s renewal to be announced, which can be aggravating if the show in question’s prior season ended on a cliffhanger or any major unresolved plot threads. Fortunately, that didn’t end up happening with The Night Agent, one of the best shows to binge watch on Netflix, as Season 3 was officially confirmed last October. It’s now been two weeks since Netflix subscription holders gained access to Season 2, so needless to say we’re a ways off from the third season’s arrival. Still, whenever The Night Agent returns, I’m hoping that Sami Saidi will be back, because I want to see him team up with Peter Sutherland.

Who Is Sami Saidi On The Night Agent?

Introduced in “A Family Affair,” Sami, played by Aladdin’s Marwan Kenzari, is a former Delta Force sergeant who was courtmartialed for a crime he didn’t commit five years prior to Season 2, but avoided punishment when Catherine Weaver recruited him into Night Action. In the present day storyline, Catherine and Peter task Sami with going to Isfahan, Iran to extract Noor’s mother, Azita Taheri, and her brother, Farhad, to bring them back to the United States, as that was the only way Noor would willingly turn over the photographs she’d taken at the Iranian embassy of the documents from Ambassador Mansuri’s briefcase.

Normally an operation like this takes weeks, if not months to plan, but Sami had to do it in the 24 hours before Farhad was conscripted into the Iranian Army. There was a lot that could go wrong with such a short amount of prep time, and that’s just what happened. Farhad’s reluctance to go with Sami resulted in drawing unwanted attention from neighbors, but Sami was still able to get Farhad and Azita away. Unfortunately, they were later pulled over by two police officers, who Sami was forced to kill, and when Farhad grabbed one of their guns and fired at the Night Agent, he was forced to fatally shoot the boy, too. Sami spent the rest of the season looking after Azita up until she and Noor were reunited in New York.

Why Sami Saidi Should Be Brought Back To The Night Agent

While it was heartbreaking to see Sami Saidi being forced to kill Farhad, I was disappointed when Season 2 ended and he’d been nothing more than protection detail for Noor’s mother. Sami was clearly a skilled Night Agent if Catherine felt he was the best choice to handle the extraction operation, and it was especially impressive in his introductory scene when he rattled off all the languages he can speak. The character deserves the opportunity to shine as an agent carrying out the same kind of missions and objectives we’ve been watching Peter Sutherland do for two seasons now.

As of this writing, there’s been no report or announcement of Marwan Kenzari reprising Sami in The Night Agent Season 3, but I hope that changes. For the brief time they spent talking together in person and over the phone, Peter and Sami seemed to have a good dynamic going, so how would they do together in the field? I already suspect that Peter will be teaming back up with Chelsea Arrington now that Fola Evans-Akingbola is back to being a series regular, but can we make this happen with Sami as well? Even though Season 3 will now focus on Peter looking into Jacob Monroe’s connection with soon-to-be-President Richard Hagan, it would surely be easy to come up with a scenario where Sami is called in to back Peter up.

If I had my way, Marwan Kenzari would be upgraded to The Night Agent’s main cast for Season 3 as well, but I’ll welcome his return as a recurring player again if that’s what it takes to see more of him on this show. Sami impressed me in Season 2, so it’d be great if he and Peter can join forces as proper partners.