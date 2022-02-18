Texas Chainsaw Massacre Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

If you enjoy watching some of the best horror movies of all time, you know that the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre is high up on that list. There are so many movies in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise that it’s almost hard to keep track sometimes, but now, a whole new era of blood and guts has come straight to Netflix.

With a decently large ensemble of characters, you might be wondering where you’ve seen the Texas Chainsaw Massacre cast before their appearances in the horror flick. Look no further, as here is where you might have seen these talented actors pop up before.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sarah Yarkin (Melody)

Portraying one of our leading ladies in Texas Chainsaw Massacre is Sarak Yarkin, who plays Melody. Yarkin has been an active member of Hollywood for some time now, appearing in a variety of movies and TV shows.

With film, she’s appeared in movies such as Eat Brains Love and Happy Death Day 2U, but has also had a very prominent career in television. Some of her biggest roles include playing Peg in Foursome, Homily Pronstoller in Single Parents, Libba Swythe in Fort Salem, and had roles in two podcast series, Borrasca and The Beautiful Liar.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Elsie Fisher (Lila)

Next up is Elsie Fisher, who plays Lila in Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Before her role in the horror film, Elsie Fisher broke out in the coming-of-age film, Eighth Grade, something all teenagers should see . And, Fisher has been successful in many aspects of her life in Hollywood.

Besides her starring role in the coming of age film, Fisher has appeared in a variety of movies, such as voicing Agnes in the popular Despicable Me series, Bad Behaviour, McFarland USA, The Addams Family, and more. She’s also appeared in TV shows as a guest, but her two biggest roles thus far have been portraying Joy Wilkes in the Hulu horror series , Castle Rock, as well as voicing Masha in Masha and the Bear.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mark Burnham (Leatherface)

You always need someone to play the legend, and for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, that’s Mark Burnham, who portrays Leatherface. Burnham has been in plenty of movies and TV shows. He’s appeared in movies like Lowlife, Driver X, Black Cloud, and more.

On television, he’s guest-appeared in many shows. Some of these include the fantasy series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The F-List, Snowfall, and others.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jacob Latimore (Dante)

Portraying Dante in Texas Chainsaw Massacre is Jacob Latimore, a young actor who has been busy as heck these last couple of years, appearing in many movies as well as some popular TV shows.

You might recognize Latimore from his roles in some big films, such as Black Nativity, Ride Along, The Maze Runner, Collateral Beauty, Gully, Like a Boss, and more. Most recently, Latimore has taken his talents to television.

While he has guest-starred in other TV shows like Epic Night, The Finder and more, he’s taken on a starring role as Emmett Washington in the Showtime series, The Chi, which has received a fifth season.

(Image credit: History Channel/Amazon Prime)

Moe Dunford (Richter)

Next up, we have Moe Dunford, who plays Richter in Texas Chainsaw Massacre. While Dunford has appeared in several movies, like The Flag, The Lodgers, and some others, the actor has mainly kept his talents on television, appearing in some super big shows.

One of his biggest roles thus far was playing Aethelwulf in the popular series, Vikings. Some of his other big roles were portraying Christian in the Irish comedy, An Crisis, and Detective Sam O’Neill in Dublin Murders. Other than that, he’s also guest-starred on TV shows such as Game of Thrones and The Tudors.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Olwen Fouéré (Sally Hardesty)

I never thought I’d see Sally again in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series, and yet here we are in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, where she is played by Olwen Fouere.

Fouere has appeared in a number of independent movies, including Sea Fever, Zone 414, She Will and more, but her contributions to TV are just as awesome.

The actress has popped up in many TV series’ as a guest star, such as Screen Two, Play Next Door, and some others, but she’s also had bigger roles in shows as well. Some of her most-known parts were playing Judge Mary Andrews on Striking Out, Jane in The Feed, and Yeva in the Netflix series, Cursed.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Alice Krige (Mrs. Mc)

Playing Mrs. Mc in Texas Chainsaw Massacre is Alice Krige. The actress has had a long, eventful career, from appearing in major movies franchises to having huge roles in TV shows. One of her biggest roles was/is playing the Borg Queen in the Star Trek series, both in film and television, a role she has continuously reprised.

Some of her other big film roles include Chariots of Fire, Ghost Story, Haunted Summer, The Commissioner, The Little Vampire, and more. She's also had the role of Queen Helena in the Netflix Christmas series, A Christmas Prince.

Krige has also had a very successful television career, having roles in many TV shows, including Scarlet and Black, Deadwood, The 4400, Spooks, The Syndicate, Tyrant, The OA, Carnival Row, The Alienist ,and more, alongside many TV miniseries starring roles as well. Talk about a packed resume.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jessica Allain (Catherine)

Next up, we have Catherine, played by Jessica Allain in Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Compared to some of her co-stars on this list, Allain is still a bit new to Hollywood and hasn’t had the chance to do as much, but has still accomplished a lot, appearing in some big movies and TV shows.

In terms of film, she’s had minor appearances in movies such as Thriller, The Laundromat on Netflix, Archenemy, and more. She also had a guest appearance on the TV show, Yonderland, but hopefully, after Texas Chainsaw Massacre, we’ll get to see her in a lot more real soon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nell Hudson (Ruth)

Another one of the younger actors in Texas Chainsaw Massacre is Nell Hudson, who plays Ruth. Hudson has been a big actress on TV, appearing in many popular shows. One of her biggest roles was the recurring part of Laoghaire MacKenzie on Outlander, a great show on Starz .

Some of her other major roles in television include portraying Charlotte Humphreys on Informer, Nancy Skerrett in Victoria, and Louise in The Irregulars, alongside many guest appearances in other shows. Hudson hasn’t done as much in film yet, with her only credit thus far being Arrivals, but I’m sure that after Texas Chainsaw Massacre, we’ll be seeing her more.

(Image credit: History Channel)

Sam Douglas (Herb)

Playing Herb in Texas Chainsaw Massacre is Sam Douglas, who has had a long career in movies and TV shows. In terms of films, Douglas has appeared in many small roles, including Batman, Hackers, The Fifth Element, Snatch, and more, but TV has been where Douglas has really shined.

Some of his biggest roles in television include playing Sgt. Steve Fullerton on Doctor Finlay, King Herod in The Bible, Mitchell’s Dad in Bad Education, U.S. Ambassador Bullitt in Magnum Opus and Vadim in Timewasters. He also recently had a minor guest role on Killing Eve, portraying a golfer.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

William Hope (Sheriff Hathaway)

Every Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie needs a Sheriff, and in this film, it’s played by William Hope. This actor has had a long career in the industry, so much so that you’ve probably seen him pop up in just about everything, but there are some roles that have stood out amongst the rest.

Some of his biggest film parts were playing Lieutenant Gorman in Aliens, Agent Roger Donnan in xXx, a part in Sherlock Holmes, a main role in The Detonator, and many, many others. With television, he’s had a major voice-over career, with a big role in the Thomas & Friends series, voicing several characters.

But even so, he’s also appeared in a variety of live-action guest roles, including Midsomer Murders, Ultimate Force, As Time Goes By, Nancy Astor, Lace, Spooks, Tokyo Trial, and a major role in Deep State, playing Senator Hawes, among many other guest appearances in tons of shows. Seriously, I’m almost positive you have seen Hope somewhere.

(Image credit: Artificial Eye)

Jolyon Coy (Deputy)

For every Sheriff, there’s always a Deputy, and in Texas Chainsaw Massacre that's Jolyon Coy. The actor has appeared in many TV shows, such as Casualty, The Bill, The Hollow Crown, and had a recurring role in Mr. Selfridge and War & Peace.

Coy has also appeared in movies as well, playing a Young Maurice in Beauty and the Beast, as well as having roles in Testament of Youth, Our Boys, and The Deep Blue Sea.

(Image credit: CBS All Acess/Paramount+)

John Larroquette (Narrator)

Last but not least, we have John Larroquette, who is the narrator of Texas Chainsaw Massacre. If that name sounds familiar, it should, because Larroquette has had a super long career in both movies and TV.

Some of his biggest roles in television were playing starring as Dan Fielding in the popular series, Night Court ( which is getting a revival ), playing John Hemingway in The John Larroquette Show, Carl Sack in Boston Legal, and Jenkins in The Librarians. He was also Dr. Paul Herman in Doctors’ Hospital, 2nd Lt. Robert ‘Bob’ Anderson in Flying Misfits, Tony Lewis in The 10th Kingdom, Peter Brennan in Happy Family, and Gavin Firth in The Good Fight, and many, many other TV shows.

Larroquette has also appeared in many movies, such as Summer Rental, Kill Your Darlings, Gun, and more, but if his last name sounds familiar to fans of the franchise, that’s because it should.

Larroquette has used his voice to narrate other Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in 2003, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning in 2006, and he narrated the very first movie, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - talk about the return of Hollywood horror royalty.

Who were you surprised to see in Texas Chainsaw Massacre? I’m sure now, you have an idea of where you've seen all of these stars before, and can be on the lookout for their next projects.