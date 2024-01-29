The Best Stranger Things Funko Pops

Between a host of lovable characters, skin-crawling monsters and the mysterious underworld of the Upside Down, Stranger Things is one of the most obsession-worthy shows imaginable for fans of science fiction. As we prepare to say goodbye to one of Netflix’s best creations with Stranger Things Season 5 , it’s a great time to show your love of the TV show in your living space (or give a great gift to a fellow fan) with the show’s many available Funko Pops.

Across the four seasons of Stranger Things that have been released thus far, so many iconic character moments and they’ve been immortalized through Funko Pops. If you’re shopping for the best Stranger Things Funkos, look no further to become a master of Pop-pets.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eleven With Eggos And Mike With Walkie Talkie (From Season 1)

Friends don’t lie! Our love of Stranger Things all started back in 2016 when the first season introduced us to Eleven and the gang of friends who help her. Eleven and Mike create a special bond from the start, and those beginnings have been turned into a pair of Funkos you can buy together, because as we know, Eleven and Mike don’t like to be apart for long.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will The Wise (From Season 3)

It’s safe to say the Stranger Things boys may not have become the best of friends that they are without the power of Dungeons and Dragons, which they would play every week together before their life kind of became a game of survival on its own. In the spirit of that, a unique Funko to own is this glow in the dark “Will The Wise” figure!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hawaiian Shirt Hopper (From Season 3)

David Harbour’s Jim Hopper is one of the best parts of Stranger Things, between his character arc and funny moments with the cast. His best fit of the series has to be in Season 3 when he rocked a Hawaiian shirt and does some action-packed investigating. Hopper fans will love this find.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Max with Walkman (From Season 4)

I don’t think we’ll ever forget the emotional “Running Up That Hill” sequence starring Sadie Sink’s Max in Season 4 of Stranger Things. The moment that made Kate Bush’s ‘80s song go viral decades after its release has been tributed though this Funko Pop. She looks a lot more content as a frozen figure than how she appeared in the show, that’s for sure.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Joyce with Christmas Lights (From Season 1)

When we first fell for Stranger Things, Joyce’s sequence with the Christmas Lights in an effort to communicate with Will from the Upside Down was one of those big moments that got us there. This Funko Pop's price has lit up a big higher over the years as it's become more rare, so snatch it up before you have to communicate by otherworldly means to get your own!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Robin In Scoops Ahoy Outfit (From Season 3)

It’s hard to believe Maya Hawke’s Robin has only been around for two seasons on Stranger Things, because she’s become a favorite of ours so quickly! While she’s worn a lot of great fits since her introduction, her most identifiable outfit remains from Scoops Ahoy, where she was once a coworker with Steve Harrington at the mall. A lot of mileage comes from that hat font.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eddie Munson & Dustin With The Demobats (From Season 4)

The last we saw of the series was the Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 ending , where Dustin and Eddie came across some pesky Demobats in the Upside Down and had to fend them off. Ultimately, Eddie fended them off and lost his life saving everyone doing so by playing Metallica’s “Master of the Puppets” on his guitar. Funko made this special set of both Eddie and Dustin coming against the Demobats. It’s a great keepsake for an all-time great moment in the series.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Steve Harrington with Spiked Baseball Bat (From Season 2)

I say with confidence that Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington remains the No. 1 heartthrob of Stranger Things in many of our hearts, and him swinging his spiked baseball bat with Demogorgon-destroying rage was most certainly a highlight of the character’s arc on the show thus far. This Funko Pop was a San Diego Comic Con exclusive, so it’s pricer than the others, but we’re not bat-ting any eyelashes at that, since it’s a great figure!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Alexei with Slurpee (From Season 3)

Another iconic slice of Season 3 (arguably the most iconic of anything free from danger and romance) was Alexei’s Slurpee moment. The Russian scientist quickly became a beloved character during the 2016 season of the show. Sadly, Alexei did not make it long enough to try new flavors, but this Funko Pop can keep him alive forever.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Barb (From Season 1)

The first famed casualty of Stranger Things was Barb. Anyone and everyone who saw Season 1 of Stranger Things needed a few business days (or business years, honestly) to cope with the sudden death of Nancy’s best friend so early in the series. She was gone too soon…but at least the character found justice in Funko form.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Billy On Halloween (From Season 2)

No list of ST characters would be complete without the hellacious Billy Hargrove, who first arrived in Season 2. The older step-brother of Max Mayfield was used as a vessel by the Mind Flayer, making him a sizable villain in Stranger Things. Perhaps his most memorable fit was on Halloween when he wore the leather jacket without a shirt. It’s one of the most sought after Funkos as well, given the price tag.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Black Light Vecna (From Season 4)

Speaking of villains, the big bad of Stranger Things is Vecna of course. With the release of the fourth season of the series, Funko released a special black light version of Vecna that will add some creepy coolness to whatever space you place it in. Is it Number One? That's up to the buyer.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Camo Lucas (From Season 3)

Caleb McLaughlin’s Lucas Sinclair has had tons of great moments in the series (and plenty of Funko editions as well), but our favorite is this sweet fit he wore in Season 3. As you may recall, Lucas wore the same camo bandana in Season 1, so it was fun to see him bring it back for Season 3 with an upgrade to his ‘80s sense of style.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hunter Nancy (Season 4)

Another OG Stranger Things character to add to your collection is Nancy Wheeler. While there’s many versions of the high schooler in Funko form, we argue the best is from Season 4 when she went into badass mode, gun and all! She might also have the best plastic 'do of anyone.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jonathan With Camera (Season 1)

And to finish out our collection of best Funko Pops, check out this Season 1 figure of a glaring Jonathan holding his camera. It’s going for $70 these days because it’s more rare than a lot of other figures, and presumably not because of what's on the camera's film. Treat yourself to Funko treasure!