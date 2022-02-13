The Biggest Advice Will Smith Gave To The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reboot’s Lead Star
By Megan Behnke published
Will Smith is giving out some helpful advice to his successor.
The wait for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, Bel-Air, is finally over, as the highly anticipated revamp is officially available to stream. The series, which follows the familiar storyline of a West Philly teen moving to California, has a new star in the form of Jabari Banks. And as it turns out, ahead of the premiere, Will Smith gave his Fresh Prince successor some wise advice.
Jabari Banks talked to ET all about his new role, and how Will Smith was there for almost every step of the way. Banks, who makes his acting debut with Bel-Air, explained how his hero has been giving guiding him through the process. And apparently, the biggest point the veteran star dished out was as simple, yet crucial:
It’s not easy stepping into the shoes of such an iconic actor, especially when one has played such a well-known and beloved role. However, it seems the fact that having Will Smith's full support was invaluable for Jabari Banks. The up-and-coming actor also recalled how Smith was the one to tell him he'd landed the role, which was a special moment that many got to see. Banks ultimately took Smith’s advice to heart, and he's certainly grateful for his support and the job itself:
It's safe to assume the star put his mentor's advice to good use, and his past comments seem to back up that theory. The newcomer previously opened up on how he’s giving the character of Will a fresh take by, as he was advised, being himself.
The original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired six seasons from 1990 to 1996. It’s a beloved comedy that many people still love, so it was not surprise that its popularity spawned a revamp. Amid the development of the new show though, the cast got together for a reunion special in 2020, which aired on HBO Max. Not only did it provide plenty of laughs, but it also showed off the true bond amongst the co-stars. With so much love for the franchise, let's hope a new generation will fall in love with Jabari Banks’ Will Smith the same way they did the original all those years ago.
Bel-Air is currently streaming now on Peacock, with new episodes dropping weekly! Be sure to check out everything there is to know about the streamer's Premium subscription to get the best of it. And refer to CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule for more on other shows that will be hitting the service this year.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.