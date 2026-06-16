The Boys’ Eric Kripke Revealed His Initial Pitch For The Show, And I’m Chuckling About All The F-Bombs

After five seasons and countless raunchy and explosive storylines, The Boys came to an end in May amid the 2026 TV schedule. Creator Eric Kripke is proud of the series finale, which sees Antony Starr’s Homelander finally getting what he so rightfully deserves. It’s hard to believe that the show is officially done, as it seems like just yesterday that viewers met The Seven for the first time. Kripke actually just revealed his initial pitch for the show, and I’m chuckling over the amount of f-bombs he included.

What makes The Boys a filthy show it its profane language and wild storylines (with "Herogasm" being a prime example). So it’s not surprising to know that when Kripke - fresh off the twice-canceled NBC sci-fi drama Timeless, wanted to do The Boys - his pitch was just as filthy. He recently took to his Instagram amid awards consideration season to share what he brought to studios in the hopes of getting the comic book adaptation made. The producer came in hot with his first statement:

Fuck superheroes. Fuck their stupid magic lassos and Norwegian hammers. Fuck their ridiculous invisible jets and shitty-mileage rocket-cars. Fuck their caves and lairs and tiaras and capes and masks and boots and ball-hugging spandex.

Seriously, I'm in awe of how many f-bombs are included, and Kripke's confidence is impressive as well. I also love that this pitch indicates that Kripke's vision mostly seemed to stay intact amid the development process. Also, Kripke was about the series and the comic book, which is sweet. He definitely knew what he wanted, and I’m so happy that Amazon decided to take a chance on it. In his pitch, Kripke also said:

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Welcome, folks, to THE BOYS. The notorious, subversive, New York Times Best Selling Comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It’s like an early Guy Ritchie movie, meets DEADPOOL, meets INGLORIOUS BASTERDS, meets a Denis Leary rant, meets THE RAID. There’s gonna be broken bones, flowing blood, gratuitous dick punching, hero-on-hero sex. If you’re easily offended, we should stop the pitch now.

The f-bombs really did not let up throughout the show’s run. In fact, Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy had some pretty filthy lines during the fifth and final season, and that was on top of the unexpectedly bloody Supernatural reunion. I'd argue there will likely never be another show like The Boys, even with the prequel, Vought Rising, on the way. Still, I’m eager to see how that spinoff builds on the show’s legacy.

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Meanwhile, Kripke is not the only one who has extensively used f-bombs. Ahead of the finale, Erin Moriarty shared a perfect four-word NSFW message, and it was really the only way to describe The Boys’ run. It seems relatively certain that Vought Rising, which hits Prime Video in 2027, will have some pretty filthy and raunchy dialogue as well, but it has a high bar to clear if it wants to outdo its predecessor. I'm still sad to see the flagship show go but, if anything, Kripke's original pitch gives me more of an appreciation for what went in to making this show happen.

Since Eric Kripke has continued to share both photos and videos from The Boys’ run, I’m curious as to whether he'll share any additional tidbits from the making of the show. For now, though, I'll continue to marvel over the vivaciousness with which Kripke sold this hit of a TV series.

Fans can watch all five seasons of The Boys now using a Prime Video subscription and enjoy all the dirty and ridiculous dialogue to their hearts' content.