The Boys Is Ending, And Erin Moriarty Shouted It Out With The Perfect F-Bomb-Laden, 4-Word Message

For all the wonderful new projects that are peppered across the 2026 TV schedule, this year also marks the end (in some ways) for one of TV’s best-ever comic book adaptations, The Boys. The final season is wrapped and ready for fans to start streaming via Amazon Prime subscription, and though it won’t be fully public until April 8, the show’s made its global premiere in Rome over the weekend, sparking some explicit celebration (and eye-catching pics) from star Erin Moriarty.

Moriarty’s Starlight — Annie January in her street clothes — will no doubt be an integral element in the fifth and final season as the first of Vought’s super-powered creations to go against the Seven, with Jesse T. Usher’s A-Train joining her, Hughie and the rest of the protagonists. So it makes sense that the actress would be especially enthused about these episodes finally dropping, and she marked the occasion with this 4-word summary on Instagram:

What a f--king run. 💛♾️

It was a big night for The Boys, with the cast and creator Eric Kripke on hand to partake in the world premiere of Season 5 with an adoring audience. And to be expected, the first reactions stemming from that screeing have been quite positive indeed. And all without any threats from Homelander influencing those takes.

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Erin Moriarty was talking about more than just the Italian event, though. The Boys will almost definitely go down as the most unique and non-replicable project of many of the main cast members' careers. How many other shows will include anything like Hero-gasm or the singular powers of a character like Love Sausage?

To be expected, Moriarty was dressed to all the nines for the event, decked out in a shiny, shiimmering dress that seems like it'd reflect starlight quite magically. Check her out in this shot from photographer Emilia De Leonardis:

(Image credit: Emilia De Leonardis / Prime Video)

Erin Moriarty seems to be all smiles and positivity when promoting the upcoming episodes, BUT…will Season 5 be the kind of f–king ride that ends with Annie paying the ultimate price for striking back against her makers, so to speak? Karl Urban has seemingly teased a high body count for the season, and considering none of the reported spinoffs are set to be follow-up stories, all bets are off on who will survive and what will be left of them.

Check out the full-length Season 5 trailer below!

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The Boys Season 5 will begin milking viewers’ attention spans on Wednesday, April 8, only on Prime Video.