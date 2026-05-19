A Show With 96% On Rotten Tomatoes Is Beating The Final Season Of The Boys In Amazon Prime's Top Ten

The Boys has been a big point of conversation on the 2026 TV schedule , seeing as it's in its final season, it’s wildly popular, and it’s been full of buzzworthy moments. However, this week, a new show (with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, I might add) became available for folks to binge with an Amazon Prime subscription , and it’s also generating a whole lot of attention. In fact, so many people are tuning into it that it’s taken the No. 1 spot on Prime Video, while the superhero show sits at No. 2.

So, I’m sure you’re wondering: What could be No. 1 over the final season of The Boys? Well, the answer is the freshman season of Off Campus, a hockey romance that’s a book-to-screen adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s wildly popular novels. Listen, I warned that the girls weren’t ready for Off Campus . As an avid romance reader and as someone who fully fell head-over-heels into hockey romance after Heated Rivalry became a massive hit, I had a feeling this show would be a big deal.

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime)

However, outpacing The Boys means it's even bigger than I anticipated. Don’t get it twisted, The Boys is still a very big deal. I mean, this final season has had multiple shocking deaths , a Supernatural reunion , and a whole bunch of moments (and cameos) that have gotten the internet talking.

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Plus, Season 5 of The Boys has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Overall, it's been received well, and it’s going to end very soon, with the series finale set to drop on Wednesday, May 20. So, we’re in the endgame now.

With all that in mind, I’d expect this beloved show to be No. 1. However, it’s not. Off Campus holds that title, and it goes to show that you can never underestimate the power of romance.

This new series follows a college hockey team, and specifically its captain, Garrett Graham. In the show, he meets a music student named Hannah Wells while she’s trying to figure out how to act on her crush for a boy named Justin. Garrett agrees to help Hannah by fake-dating her, and in exchange, she helps him pass philosophy. Obviously, real romance comes out of this fake relationship, and overall, this story is a lovely, thoughtful and spicy.

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An Amazon Prime membership offers so much more than just streaming. Throw in free, fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading, as well as exclusive offers. With one of the biggest libraries of on-demand content, watch Amazon Originals like The Boys and Off Campus. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

Along with Hannah and Garrett, Off Campus also introduces us to Garrett’s teammates/housemates as well as Hannah’s friends. They’re immediately just as lovable as the lead couple, which is great, because this show is Bridgerton-ish and will shift focus to a new romance involving a different hockey player every season.

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As a fan of these books, it’s not surprising that this is a hit. The story is irresistible, and the show is a remarkable adaptation of its source material. That’s not just my opinion, though. Generally, this romance has been beloved by critics and audiences alike, as it boasts a 96% Tomatometer score from the critics and an 89% popcornmeter score from the audience.

So, for now, Off Campus reigns supreme on Prime Video in the No. 1 spot while The Boys sits at No. 2. However, that could easily change with the series finale of the superhero show dropping on May 20. Although after that, I think Off Campus is set to have a dominant long game. That’s because, as The Boys comes to a full end, the hockey romance is already set to go into production on Season 2.