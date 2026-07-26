Kevin Sussman On Why He Can't Think About Stuart Fails To Save The Universe ‘Too Much’ Or His ‘Brain Just Implodes’

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe's premise isn't lost on star Kevin Sussman, who acknowledged this whole experience has him questioning his own reality. The actor was once a comic book store worker with hopes of attending San Diego Comic-Con as a guest, and just recently served as one of the event's main attractions.

CinemaBlend had a chance to chat with Sussman ahead of The Big Bang Theory spinoff bringing its sci-fi comedy to the 2026 TV schedule, and he acknowledged how strange his life currently is. When talking about his sitcom legacy origin hearkening back to his real life, and how he thought geeky audiences would respond to the series, he got into how he struggles to grapple with his specific brand of fame.

It has this weird meta thing because Stuart is the comic book guy. I used to be a comic book guy, but our store was in New York, and so it was always [back then] like, 'Is anybody from the shop going to get to go to San Diego this year?' So now to be playing a comic book guy and actually going to San Diego. I can't think about it too much, or my brain just implodes.

It's hard not to think it was kismet helped Kevin Sussman spin his job at a comic book store into the first step toward what's become a prolonged acting career, culminating in a starring role for the character people know him best as. Perhaps way back when, he might've been disappointed about landing the role of Stuart instead of Howard, but not anymore!

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As a former comic book fanatic, Kev