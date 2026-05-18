We Can Thank The Boys' Creator For Making Jensen Ackles' Final Supernatural Callback Happen At The Last Second
Soldier Boy gets all the best quotes.
Spoilers below for the latest episode of The Boys, so be warned if you haven’t yet watched via Amazon Prime subscription.
- The Story Behind How The Boys’ Creator Got Samuel L. Jackson To Make A Cameo
- See Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki And Misha Collins Hilariously Reprise Their Supernatural Characters In The Boys Blooper
- I Wrote Out Jensen Ackles' Filthiest Soldier Boy Quotes In The Boys Season 5, And I Need Two Showers Now
The penultimate episode of The Boys upped the Season 5 body count by having Homelander kill Frenchie off (which still sits wrong with me), which will no doubt give Butcher, Starlight, & Co. even more motivation to rid the world of Antony Starr’s self-assessed messiah in the series finale. We also saw the last of another major Supe in “The Frenchman, The Female and the Mother’s Milk,” as Homelander put an unwilling Soldier Boy back into his cryosleep tube. But not before a final Supernatural callback!
During their final-for-now conversation, after Homelander tried to win his dad over by revealing Soldier Boy-related additions to Voughtland, Ackles’ character made it clear that he did not want a lasting relationship with his offspring, and that his decision to give up the priceless V1 formula was guided entirely by his love for Aya Cash’s Clara (a.k.a. Stormfront). As he put it in the ep:
Just about anyone familiar with Supernatural presumably perked up at that moment, since the show's Winchester brothers were well known for driving (and fixing up) a 1967 Impala that they named "Baby."
Obviously that wasn't as ginormous a Supernatural connection as the surprisingly bloody reunion episode with Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, but it so very obviously counts. Not just because of Ackles hiimself, of course, but because The Boys creator Eric Kripke also created and ran the monster-filled drama (which also co-starred Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for its early seasons. And he pointed out that the Impala reference almost didn't make it in there.
Soldier Boy Didn't Originally Reference The Impala
Speaking with Collider about the episode, Kripke revealed that the scripted version of that scene featured a reference to a boring old car company with ZERO links to Sam and Dean Winchester. Booo! Here's how the Impala comment eventually made it into the ep:
Kripke calls it a "danger," but I think him working with Phil Sgriccia is far more of a feature than a bug. Not that the sequence would have been a failure had he only joked about working on a Ford instead of the Impala, but it definitely helped make it that much more memorable. Especially if it's the last time fans see him until Vought Rising gets here and brings "Ben" and Clara back together. And it is.
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Without any further Soldier Boy scenes to look forward to, I guess we just have a bunch of still-unrevealed cameos to anticipate. Find out when the series finale hits streaming on Wednesday, May 20. (Or if you're so brave, the episode is screening in 4DX theaters on Tuesday night.)
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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