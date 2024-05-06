The Idea Of You: 9 Key Differences Between The Book And The Movie

Move over Daisy Jones & the Six, there's a new fictional band on the scene with the arrival of the The Idea of You adaptation on Prime Video. No stranger to some of the best Amazon Prime Video original movies, Red, White & Royal Blue's Nicholas Galitzine stars alongside Anne Hathaway. And, let me tell you, boyband August Moon might be your new obsession.

With upcoming book to screen adaptations always on the horizon, Robinne Lee's novel was one I was hotly anticipating (alongside Bridgerton Season 3). While the movie was a lot of fun – and I am likely to watch it again – there were quite a few changes that I ultimately think took away from what a powerhouse the book is in representing older women that certainly still got it. Let me explain while delving into the differences in Amazon's latest romantic movie.

As you might imagine, big spoilers from both the book and the Prime video adaptation of The Idea of You ahead!

Both Soléne’s Daughter And Hayes Are Older In The Movie

The age difference between love interests Soléne and Hayes in the book is pretty central to the plot's main conflicts. However, in The Idea of You adaptation, both Izzy, Soléne's daughter, and Hayes are four years older than their book archetypes -- aged 16 and 24 respectively.

While that still means Soléne is sixteen years Hayes' senior, it could be argued the change makes the age gap more palatable for viewers than her dating someone barely out of adolescence. As Vogue probes in its review, though, what is the need here when these kinds of relationships are deemed otherwise acceptable in reverse?

Soléne And Hayes First Meet At Coachella Rather Than A Vegas Concert

Izzy has all but ditched her love of August Moon in favor of more "aggressively talented female singer songwriters" like St. Vincent now that she's 16, but that doesn't stop her father from getting her meet and greet tickets with the band. However, rather than taking place at their Vegas tour date as it does in the book, the band are headlining Coachella. As we see in the movie, Soléne mistakes Hayes' trailer for the VIP toilets, because of course she does.

From there, the chemistry between the pair is instantaneous. Making quite the impression, Hayes changes the setlist in the middle of August Moon's set to sing "Closer" with the lyrics: "I know that you’re a little bit older / but, baby, rest your head on my shoulder." Smooth.

Soléne And Daniel's Reason For Divorce Is Different

Disappointingly, in the movie it is revealed Soléne and Daniel get a divorce after she discovered his affair with Eva. While Soléne was prepared to forgive him, Daniel chose Eva.

In many ways, the reason why Soléne and Daniel get a divorce in the book is the precipice for the exploration of a middle aged woman reclaiming not only her sexuality, but also rediscovering her identity beyond the shroud of motherhood.

In the book, Soléne says she "surrendered everything that had made me me" and that "marriage and motherhood had started to [deaden]" her zeal after Izzy was born. Later on, talking to Hayes, she says she resented Daniel for not wanting her to go back to work, which led to their separation and Soléne choosing herself.

This particular change dims the strong sense of agency and aspiration Soléne otherwise possesses, and, in my opinion, undermines viewers' ability to sympathize with her character unless she is left scorned and heartbroken.

Hayes Turns Up At Soléne’s Art Gallery Earlier On In The Movie And Makes Space For The Book’s Empowering Themes To Shine Through

While the reason behind Soléne and Daniel's divorce dilutes the sense of agency, it's redeemed somewhat in the reshuffling of some events from the book – namely when the pair next come face-to-face.

In Lee's version, Hayes gets a hold of the gallery's number and leaves a voicemail asking Soléne if they can go for lunch. In the movie, he simply rocks up and buys all the art on display, essentially clearing Soléne's schedule and freeing her up to grab a bite. First, though, she takes him to see more art at her friend's warehouse, explaining how a piece resembling a calendar with notes like 'school picture day' is actually a self-portrait.

The inclusion of the scene hones in on how society wraps so much of a woman's worth in being a mother and caregiver through the artwork, with Soléne explaining the piece represents two truths co-existing: being successful in your field and showing up for your kids.

Hayes Formed August Moon With Friends In Robinne Lee’s Novel

August Moon, The Idea of You's fictional band, isn't formed by Hayes in the movie. In fact, while Galitzine might be have said that he wants to distance himself from comparisons between his character and Harry Styles, the band's formation as told in the movie feels closer to One Direction, with Hayes explaining to Soléne that he auditioned when he was fourteen. Simon Cowell, is that you?

Adrian, Rory, Simon, and Oliver are thrown together rather than being friends from school. However, even though one of the bigger subplots in the book is that Oliver toys with Soléne out of jealousy (because maybe he has closeted feelings for Hayes), this isn't included and August Moon doesn't get much of a look in in the movie.

Don't worry, though, there are still a few songs you can listen to on repeat, with Galitzine lending his vocals for hits like "Dance Before We Talk" and the aforementioned "Closer".

For Better Or Worse (The Latter), There’s Way Less Sex In The Movie

When you're working on a story that's about sexual empowerment and female pleasure, it's not wrong to assume there will be a lot of sex scenes. While Lee's novel is every bit an open door romance, I was surprised to find there wasn't nearly as much of it depicted in the movie. Sorry, guys, the dining table scene didn't make the cut.

While we do see Hathaway's "North Star" moment, many of the other intimate scenes are shown through montages, one resulting in Hayes singing into a chicken piece. Hot.

Soléne And Hayes’ Relationship Is Discovered A Little Differently And Izzy Is Far More Chill About It

Speaking of not being as explicit as the book, Soléne and Hayes' relationship does become publicly known thanks to a paparazzi shot, though the photo isn't nearly as compromising. A blessing for 'movie Izzy', because the alternative was totally mortifying.

That said, Izzy's response is wildly different to 'book Izzy'. While she does go on to be teased by her peers at school, initially she is more outraged by the response of the media than she is her mother keeping it from her. Unsurprising really considering her preference for feminist musicians over August Moon. Izzy fiercely points out, "It's because you're a woman, and because you're older than him that they hate you for it, and that's just hypocritical..."

The Movie Diverts Massively From The Book’s Bittersweet Ending

We can all agree on one thing: the book ending of The Idea of You is devastating, even if I do think it was right for the characters.

To remind you, Soléne and Hayes do not end up together in the book. Soléne breaks up with Hayes because of the negative impact their relationship is having on her daughter, and because the two are at completely different points in their lives. He tries to quit the band, but she tells him to return and doesn't respond to any of his subsequent messages or calls. The book's ending is a sucker-punch: "And then one day, they stopped. Long, long before I had stopped loving him."

Good news for those who wanted them to end up together, though! In the movie, while Hayes does attempt to quit, the pair agree to see where they are in five years time. Flash forward, having gone solo, Hayes is taking a break from touring. And, what do you know? He turns up at Soléne's gallery.

Sorry, But A Lot Of The Complexity Of The Book’s Main Conflict Is Lost In The Prime Video Adaptation

Some of the changes in the adaptation detract from the key messages that made Lee's novel a reckoning for older women. The book is about Soléne and the choices she makes in order to do right by herself, her career, and ensuring she doesn't compromise on her strong sense of self. A lot of this is lost, both through the changes made, and certain elements axed. For instance, we don't see much of the art world, including the trade shows Soléne thrives in.

The movie also doesn't tackle some of the very real dilemmas people with significant age gaps face. In the book, Hayes and Soléne discuss the possibility of children with Hayes' expressing the desire to be a father.

Equally, the impact on Izzy is much more significant, turning 13 in the book and on the cusp some of life's most formative years. By making her older, the adaptation takes out a lot of trickier conflicts to overcome, allowing for a happy ending that didn't feel as impactful to me.

Like I said, this movie is a lot of fun. I think anyone that has been a boyband fan will enjoy the self-indulgent premise of The Idea of You. Regardless, it's worth an Amazon Prime subscription to see Anne Hathaway absolutely slay in her first romantic lead since Love and Other Drugs. But I definitely would recommend reading the book.