Bridgerton Season 3: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Next Season Of The Netflix Show

Are you ready, readers? Bridgerton is coming back for all of us to binge whenever we want and wish we had a love such as the characters on the screen.

Its first blockbuster Netflix season in 2020 led to an even bigger season in 2022, with the love story of Anthony and Kate as the focus of Bridgerton Season 2. And, it wasn’t long after that it was confirmed that Season 3 was in the works. As one of the most popular shows on the platform, and definitely one of the best shows on Netflix to binge , Bridgerton has only continued to grow in popularity and I’m sure Season 3 will be a success.

But, when is the next season going to come out? Who is going to be the center of it, since two of the Bridgerton siblings are married off and living their best lives? Fear not, readers, as we have some quick things you should know about Bridgerton Season 3 that you won’t want to miss.

Unfortunately, I doubt we are going to be getting another season of Bridgerton in 2022. While that would be a miracle bestowed upon us, there hasn’t even been a release date set yet for when Season 3 of Bridgerton will drop, so don’t expect it to pop up on the 2022 TV premiere schedule for the rest of the year.

However, there is good news that we should all be joyful about. As of summer 2022, it was confirmed that Bridgerton Season 3 is in production and filming in London. According to an official behind-the-scenes video that was posted to YouTube , the cast is back and actively working on the next season, so hopefully, that means we just might get some news soon on when Season 3 might be coming out.

Bridgerton Season 3 Will Focus On Colin And Penelope’s Love Story

The first season of Bridgerton covered Daphne and Simon. The second was Anthony and Kate (and it was, arguably, a better season ). And now, we’re going into the love story of Colin and Penelope.

According to Netflix Tudum (opens in new tab), it’s been confirmed that Season 3 of the show is going to focus on the two. The actress who portrays Penelope as part of the Bridgerton cast, Nicola Coughlan, talked to Tudum regarding the love story, and why it ended up becoming the Season 3 focus:

I feel like if you see Penelope fawning over this boy for another season, you’ll be like, ‘Get it together! Come on, move on and get over it.’ Jess [Brownell, Season 3's showrunner] has talked to Luke and I through the season, and I think people are going to be really obsessed. I think book fans are going to be happy.

Unlike the past two romances, who all met within the same season, Penelope and Colin have known each other for years and there have been several hints throughout the last two seasons that they were going to get together at some point or another. And now, Season 3 is set to explore that.

Bridgerton Will Continue To Follow The Books - But Out Of Order

If you’re a fan of the Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn , you might notice that this romance we are going to be focusing on technically shouldn't come around until the fourth season. In the book series, the third book is actually all about Benedict's romance, called An Offer from a Gentleman, but we are instead jumping ahead to Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, which is the Colin and Penelope story (and the fourth of the novels).

But, don’t worry, we will get to see Benedict’s story in time. Season 3 showrunner Jess Brownell revealed in an interview with Variety that she just felt that it was the right time for Penelope and Colin:

I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time. Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people. I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it’s like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn’t quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up.

For those who are wondering if Benedict is going to have his time in the spotlight, the showrunner confirmed that they do intend to get to him, and all the siblings:

I think Shonda Rhimes has said publicly before that she wants to have eight seasons. We hope to get to tell every sibling’s love story and they will always be in each season.

We're getting the love stories, just a little out of order. Which is fine, in my opinion.

Simone Ashley And Jonathan Bailey Are Returning For Season 3

Fans all over were living for the positively amazing enemies-to-lovers story featured in Season 2 of Bridgerton, featuring Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey as Kate and Anthony. Thankfully, this couple is coming back together for Season 3 to continue their dynamic and make more people fall in love with them.

This is great news, considering the Season 1 couple hasn’t been seen together since Rege-Jean Page left the show , and doesn’t plan to come back, so to see that the Season 2 love story is going to continue to mature makes me all the more excited to see them again.

The Role Of Francesca Bridgerton Has Been Recast

While Francesca Bridgerton has been a bit of a background Bridgerton for most of the series, you might notice that there’s something different about her Season 3, and that’s because the character has been recast.

Netflix confirmed that Ruby Stokes left Bridgerton in order to focus on another Netflix project called Lockwood & Co., and that the new actress playing Francesca is Hannah Dodd. The young actress has appeared in projects such as Anatomy of a Scandal, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, and is set to have a supporting role in Enola Holmes 2.

Bridgerton Season 4 Has Already Been Announced

If you’re wondering if Season 3 is going to be the end of Bridgerton, you are quite wrong. Announced on Shondaland's official Twitter page, it was confirmed that Season 4 was also ordered at the same time as Season 3, so we’re going to be getting a heck of a lot more Bridgerton in the next few years.

Benedict’s story, anyone? I’m counting the days.

Bridgerton Season 3 might feel like it's ages away, but I’m sure that as more news starts to come out, we’ll only get more excited with each passing day. Until then, I’ll just go and re-live the torture that was that sexual tension during much of Season 2.