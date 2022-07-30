The Most Hated Man On The Internet: 6 Quick Things To Know About The Netflix True Crime Docuseries Before You Watch

Over the years, Netflix has become home to some of the best true crime shows -- like thought-provoking The Social Dilemma and The Tinder Swindler -- that show the potential dangers of social media. In July 2022, the platform added another title to that list with the release of The Most Hated Man on the Internet, which explores what can happen when one’s privacy is not protected and their trust is abused for the whole internet to see.

If you have noticed the new docuseries on the Netflix Top 10 after its debut but want to know more before you spend a few hours watching its story unfold, you’ve come to the right place because we’re about to break down six things you should know about the show already getting visceral reactions from viewers.

It’s About The Controversial Website Is Anyone Up?

With a title like The Most Hated Man on the Internet, it’s safe to assume the 2022 Netflix series will focus on someone who has done some shady stuff on the world wide web, and that just so happens to be what this show covers. The documentary series tells the story of the controversial website Is Anyone Up? and its founder, Hunter Moore, who used the platform to host nude photographs along with the social media information of the victims, in many cases, without their consent.



The Docuseries Also Covers A Mom’s Crusade To Take Down The ‘Revenge Porn’ Site

The Most Hated Man on the Internet also illustrates the impact the website had on the people whose photos were posted there. This includes Charlotte Laws, who went on a crusade to take down the ‘revenge porn’ site after her daughter’s photographs were uploaded without her knowledge. But getting the images removed proves to be no easy task for the determined mother as she dives deeper into the story.

The Series Contains Adult Content That Some May Find Upsetting

It should be noted The Most Hated Man on the Internet contains a great deal of adult content and has been rated TV-MA because of language, disturbing images, nudity (the images are pixelated), suicide, and sexual violence. Some viewers may find the subject matter upsetting, particularly when it comes to how the images ended up on Is Anyone Up? and the fallout from the postings on the site.

The Docuseries Was Created By The People Behind Don’t F**K With Cats And The Tinder Swindler

If you liked Don’t F**K with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer and The Tinder Swindler, then you may like The Most Hated Man on the Internet. And that is for one simple reason: the creators of those two Netflix true crime documentaries produced the new series about bringing down Hunter Moore and his website. And though the new series doesn’t focus on serial killers or con men, it does take a similar approach to breaking down the psyche of its subjects.



The Docuseries Contains Three Episodes

The subject matter could possibly prevent you from watching The Most Hated Man on the Internet in one sitting, but with only three episodes clocking in between 43 and 61 minutes, you could very well do so if the story grabs ahold of you.



The Most Hated Man On The Internet Trailer Provides More Insight In Case You're Hesitant To Watch

Another great way to see if The Most Hated Man on the Internet is something for you is to check out the docuseries’ official trailer. It doesn’t go into all the details, but the short video does provide some insight while also giving you a glimpse at its tone.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is currently available for anyone with an active Netflix subscription.

