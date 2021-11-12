The New Predator Prequel Is Going To Be Available Streaming, And We Finally Have A First Look

Three years ago, The Predator was released in theaters to mixed critical reception and underwhelmed at the box office, but this sci-fi/horror franchise isn’t done by a long shot. We’ve known since late 2019 that a new Predator movie is on the way, only instead of being a sequel to The Predator, the clock’s being wound back hundreds of years. As of today, we now have our official first look at this Predator prequel and some interesting details about it, including that the movie will be available on streaming.

Before getting into that, it’s important to share the official title. While the Predator prequel shot under the working title Skulls, the public will know it as Prey. I see what they did there! With that out of the way, let’s look at the first official image for 20th Century Studios’ Prey, which dropped during the Disney+ Day festivities.

Our First Look At The Predator Prequel

Directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane’s Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison, Prey is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago and follows a skilled warrior named Naru (who was called Kee in previous reports), played by Roswell, New Mexico and Legion star Amber Midthunder. It’ll be up to Naru to protect her people from the first Predator to ever visit Earth, and Midthunder’s co-stars include Dakota Beavers and Dane DiLiegro. Here’s our first look at that forthcoming conflict:

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Naru will definitely have a more difficult time defeating this Predator compared to the people who have faced others of its kind since 1987 with their firearms and other advanced weaponry. Still, Prey is primed to deliver a fresh take on this mythology, and it’ll be interesting to see how it’s received compared to its predecessors. Now let’s go over the release plan for Prey.

How You’ll Be Able To Watch The Predator Prequel Streaming

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Prey will play in theaters, but its streaming rollout has been revealed. In summer 2022, Prey will premiere on Hulu in the United States, while in certain international markets, it will be available under Disney+’s Star banner, and in Latin America, it will play on Star Plus. So if you’re a Predator fan, it’ll be easy enough for you to stream Prey in the comfort of your own home.

Even with all this new information, there’s still a lot about Prey that we don’t know, but at least there’s now a timetable for where and when the next Predator movie will arrive. It also goes without saying that as soon as the first Prey trailer drops, we’ll share it here on CinemaBlend.

For now, you can learn what other movies are slated to arrive next year with our 2022 release schedule.