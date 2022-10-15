The Rings Of Power’s Sauron Star Explains Why The Villain Is ‘The World’s Greatest Method Actor'
Sauron may be a better actor than Daniel Day-Lewis.
Massive, and I mean massive, spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Rings of Power ahead. Read with caution.
In the past viewers have gotten to know Sauron as a faceless, unknown figure in the Lord of the Rings. However, it became clear during Season 1 of the LOTR prequel Rings of Power that one of the characters we had gotten to know was likely the big bad in disguise. Now, the actor behind the evil being has explained that the villain is kind of a great method actor because of how hard he commits to disguise.
In the finale, we learn that Halbrand, a human, turned out to be Sauron. While there were suspicions about him being the big bad, he was one of the less likely options. The actor behind the character, Charlie Vickers explained to EW why Halbrand/Sauron is able to pull off such great deception without suspicion:
He’s kind of right. Sauron is a fabulous method actor, he really immersed himself into his role and really made us all believe he was a human and smith who was trying to help Galadriel:
Before making this statement, the journalist and Vickers had been talking about Halbrand being the first time we saw Sauron with a face. The actor behind the character explained what filming this was like, and how he made sense of the ways the evil being was able to pull off his plan in deep disguise. He said:
And boy, oh, boy did he deceive. Much like Daniel Day-Lewis who truly transforms into his characters and lives with them, it’s clear Sauron has similar tactics, and he is a very good actor.
For a while, a lot of us thought Sauron may have actually been The Stranger, the most mysterious character of the Rings of Power cast. While a lot of fans really thought the Meteor Man was Sauron, lots of others believed he could be the great wizard Gandalf. However, with the big Sauron reveal, and some of the dialogue from The Stranger in the finale he is for sure good, and likely (though not confirmed) the younger version of Gandalf the Grey.
Now that we know who the big bad really is and is not it will be interesting to see how Season 2 opens up Sauron’s story and what the repercussions of his actions will be. Rings of Power was a massive hit on the fall TV schedule. Now viewers can go back and watch all the episodes with an Amazon Prime subscription and try to find hints that could point to Halbrand being Sauron, or maybe it’s impossible because he’s just that good of a method actor.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
