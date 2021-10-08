The Rock Recalls Riding Disney World’s Jungle Cruise As A Kid Before Going On To Star In Jungle Cruise 2

Jungle Cruise was a big hit despite the state of movie theaters for both Disney and star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock had no trouble thanking fans for supporting the film, earning it a box office milestone in shirtless Instagram videos , and was very happy and excited when a sequel was confirmed. Recently, The Rock has recalled riding Disney Worlds Jungle Cruise as a kid before going on to star in Jungle Cruise 2.

Jungle Cruise is one of Disney’s most iconic rides and is now one of its most promising franchises that delivered a fun adventure movie with charismatic performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that fans want more of. It turns out The Rock rode the Jungle Cruise Ride as a kid, and he has explained what they tried to capture with the film and how his experience as a child shaped it, saying on a clip from Disney+'s Behind the Attraction which she shared on Instagram:

The reason why he created Jungle Cruise was because he wanted to create an experience for people who weren’t able to travel the globe at that time. And bring other parts of the world to the people. My history with Jungle Cruise goes way back. When I was just a little punk kid who had a huge afro. We lived in Florida, and so we had this opportunity to go to Disney. I remember riding the Jungle Cruise and it’s exciting, it’s tantalizing in a way, and you don’t know what’s around the corner. You’re transported into this other world.

The Rock explains the origins of the Jungle Cruise ride and the reasoning behind why it has been so popular over the years. Dwayne Johnson also tells his Jungle Cruise origin story about getting to go to Disney World as a child and his experience with the ride that he would eventually star in a movie about. He describes the ride as transportive and surprising, similar to the feelings the film tries to evoke.

Jungle Cruise was a great adventure movie, and there are plenty of films that fans should check out if they want something similar . The Blu-ray for Jungle Cruise has exclusive artwork , with different versions for fans to choose from. Jungle Cruise is going to be around for a while and is just another franchise that The Rock can add to his movie empire. Fans cant wait to see him and Emily Blunt together again, and their chemistry was one of the best parts of Jungle Cruise, and hopefully, it carries over to the sequel.

Disney seems to be trying to strike gold with another franchise based on an iconic ride with The Haunted Mansion that hopefully can pull of something similar to Jungle Cruise. Dwayne Johnson’s hit franchise Jumanji is getting its own amusement park ride , so everything is coming full circle now, and who knows what movie will be getting a theme park ride next.