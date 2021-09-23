Disney's Jungle Cruise: First Look At Blu-Ray Release Art And Exclusive Offers

Disney's Jungle Cruise is one of the highest grossing movies of the year and one of the most well received by audiences. While it's release during pandemic movie summer certainly curtailed its box office success, the movie was a big enough hit that it's already been given a sequel. And while we now know the movie is set for Disney+, for all viewers, in just a few weeks, there are certainly going to be many fans for whom watching the movie won't be enough, they'll need to own it.

If you're one of those people then you'll want to be ready on Friday September 24, as pre-orders for physical editions of Jungle Cruise on Blu-ray will be going live, but different retailers will be carrying slightly different versions of the release. And CinemaBlend has an exclusive first look at what each version of Jungle Cruise will look like and what cool stuff comes with each.

Best Buy - Jungle Cruise Steelbook

What good is actually owning a movie if you can't show it off a little bit? If it doesn't look awesome on the shelf does it even count? When it comes to Blu-ray packaging itself, one of the coolest looking case designs is the steelbook, and if you're a collector of this particular style, then you'll want to pick up your copy of Jungle Cruise at Best Buy, as it's got a great looking Blu-ray that will match the rest of your collection.

Target - Art Edition

If you're a fan of art, that you can see a bit better than a Blu-ray case sitting on a shelf, then you may want to reserve your copy of Jungle Cruise at Target. It includes art from poster artist Nicky Barkla. This includes an artistic rendering on the case of the disc itself, as well as a pair of limited-edition foil-etched prints included inside.

Wal-Mart- The Making Of Jungle Cruise Digital EBook

If you loved Jungle Cruise and you simply want to know more about the movie itself, then the edition you want to pick up will come from Wal-Mart. While the case you find there is pretty similar to the standard edition found elsewhere, what Wal-Mart will be including is a download code for a digital eBook called The Making of Jungle Cruise. While the Blu-ray itself will certainly have its own behind-the-scenes features, the book should give fans even more insight to the making of the film.

Of course, wherever you get a Blu-ray copy of Jungle Cruise you'll get all the cool on disc extra features. There are nearly a dozen deleted scenes, outtakes, looks at both the movie and the Disneyland ride that inspired it, and more. Pre-sale for Jungle Cruise on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD begins Friday September 24 and it will be released November 16.