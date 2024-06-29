I Just Found Out Tom Cruise Was Originally Part Of The Brat Pack. So What Happened?

The “Brat Pack,” a term coined during the rise of the decade of excess, evokes memories of some of the best films of the 1980s and a group of young actors who defined a generation. The core members of this group included some of the most iconic '80s actors and important '80s actresses such as Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, and others who starred in classics like The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire. However, it might surprise you to learn, because I just did, that Tom Cruise was once considered part of this illustrious group. So, what happened?

In a thought-provoking guest column for Deadline, Carl Kurlander, co-writer of St. Elmo's Fire, reflects on the origins of the Brat Pack. Kurlander explains that David Blum's infamous New York magazine article, which coined the name for the group, was inspired by a group of young actors who seemed to encapsulate the spirit of the rising MTV Generation. As the writer notes:

What went viral from the article where Blum created an imagined group of hot young actors who essentially had a club, and Emilio was its president. Rob was labelled ‘most beautiful face,’ Judd ‘the overrated one,’ Sean Penn ‘most gifted’ and Tom Cruise ‘the hottest one.’ It also included Tim Hutton as “the one with the Oscar.” Andrew seeks out Hutton for the film, calling him ‘The Godfather of The Brat Pack.’

This early grouping included the Mission: Impossible megastar, who was dubbed "the hottest one." However, Cruise's career trajectory quickly diverged from that of his peers. Kurlander explains:

Both Rob and Emilio got their big break when they were cast in Francis Coppola’s Outsiders with other unknowns including Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze and Tom Cruise, the latter of whom Andrew concedes transcended The Brat Pack label.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Cruise's departure from the Brat Pack can be attributed to his role choices and rising stardom. While other members of the core group were often cast in roles reflecting youthful rebellion and coming-of-age stories, the Cocktails star took on a variety of characters that showcased his versatility. By the mid-1980s, he was headlining blockbuster films such as Top Gun; roles that helped establish him as a leading man in Hollywood.

With a Hulu subscription, you can watch the documentary Brats, directed by Andrew McCarthy, which revisits the era and offers insights into the group's legacy. McCarthy's film suggests that while Cruise was initially part of this group, he was not confined by the label. This distinction is critical in understanding his unique career path. Tom managed to avoid the typecasting that plagued many of his peers by continuously reinventing himself and choosing diverse roles across many genres.

The Brat Pack label, while emblematic of a significant moment in Hollywood history, became both a defining badge and a limiting descriptor for many of its members. For Cruise, it was a phase rather than a career-defining identity. His ability to transcend the group moniker speaks to his ambition and strategic career decisions.

Today, the Eyes Wide Shut actor stands as one of the most recognizable and successful action movie stars and actors globally. His filmography includes a range of iconic roles, from Jerry Maguire to one of the best modern-day action series, the Mission: Impossible franchise. While his early association with the Brat Pack is a fascinating footnote in his career, it highlights his exceptional ability to evolve and thrive in Hollywood's ever-changing landscape.

Tom Cruise has an extensive filmography, offering countless incredible performances across the decades to enjoy. However, if you want to revisit his early career and his brief association with the Brat Pack, check out the classic coming-of-age film The Outsiders (1983). You can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription.