A Viral Post Asked Users What 'Boomer Complaints' They Agree With, And One Of The Most Popular Ones Was About Streaming

As a wise man once said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Realizing we’re halfway through the 2024 TV schedule , that saying has some relevance at the moment. But with a sweeping wave of what social media is calling “boomer complaints,” that adage also applies to looking backward and acknowledging what you miss.

And in the case of the sentiments shared below, a huge streaming innovation of the past is a cause for concern in the present. Twitter user @FvreignLL kicked off the tidal wave of generational grievances by asking the question, and despite my feelings on the Bridgerton Season 3 split , I kind of agree with the following streaming concern shared by @JamieTheMiller :

STOP RELEASING ENTIRE SEASONS AT ONCE. I WANT TO WATCH MY SHOWS WEEK BY WEEK, WITH THE WORLD, SO WE CAN DISCUSS THEM TOGETHER AND DRAG THEM OUT LIKE A PROPER SOCIETY.

I mean, I think if you can reasonably binge a season in one sitting, a full drop is a-ok. I can fit an entire Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season into the span of a longer film, for sure. But an entire season of Loki deserves to have time to be savored and analyzed. Though speaking of entertainment, @KingKinvar brought up a point a lot of people like to discuss when it comes to heading out to a theater near you:

There is nowhere for kids to hangout these days. Movies are too expensive, malls aren't as accessible, not enough parks, etc.

This is another fair and valid point, because kids are usually an active bunch. Getting them out of the house, and into a space that gives them an outlet for that energy is vital. Though when you see something like The Garfield Movie’s impressive box office come to pass, it opens up a further discussion on what families will show up to see at the movies, versus ticket prices.

Proponents of physical media and devices are going to love what our next two responses have to say. With the response of @Curry4daW mentioning something the world has been missing for some time, I’m starting to get even more nostalgic.

I don’t know if its boomer but i miss typing on a cellphone keyboard.

You know when I miss having a physical keyboard at my disposal? When I’m trying to use search a particularly difficult title on my Chromecast, and I don’t feel like leaving it to Assistant to properly decipher me trying to say, “Silo.” Though @SuburbsGal probably has similar thoughts, as she’s also throwing it back to the days of wires and sound with her contribution:

Bring back corded headphones! Wireless headphones are simply not as good. Also, the music at some stores/bars/restaurants is too damn loud!

Believe it or not, I still use a pair of wired headphones from time to time! I can totally see if some people aren’t into them though, as the potential to get tangled isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. But to round us off, here’s @FvreignLL once more, to play us out with something I think we can all agree on:

Bring back DVD players!

A-men to that! Physical media is always going to be something movie fans can get behind. Which reminds me, I need to order that sweet Godzilla 10th Anniversary box set that just dropped. Especially since it includes something that the streaming age just doesn’t seem to have a total handle on at the moment: special features!