Former Bachelor Host Chris Harrison Has Strong Thoughts About Warner Bros.’ Cease And Desist Against His New Show

It’s been five years since ABC’s Bachelor franchise let go of host Chris Harrison after he came to the defense of a contestant accused of racist practices. Since then, Harrison has shared candid thoughts about his exit and dropped hints about what he might do next. In 2024, the media personality confirmed that he was returning to TV for a few projects, including another reality dating show. Now, Harrison is ushering in the imminent release of The Vow, and he’s responding to a cease and desist sent his way by Warner Bros. TV.

The Vow hits Fox Nation in November amid the 2026 TV schedule and, ahead of that, a promo is set to air on several ABC stations across the country. The show will see 10 contestants competing for the love of Jace Cates, a loan officer from Oregon, and one of the participants is none other than Bachelor Nation alum Kylee Russell. Per USA Today, the show’s commercial not only reveals the show’s premise and Russell’s involvement but also sees Harrison stepping over a rose (a flower used heavily in Bachelor promos).

Warner Bros. TV – which has long produced The Bachelor and its spinoffs – sent a cease-and-desist letter to Fox News Media and Lionsgate after a promo aired back in September. Specifically, Ahassim Rashid – WB’s vice president of anti-piracy and brand protection at Warner Bros. – dubbed the new show is a “direct copy” of ABC’s long-running dating series. Harrison, who also executive produces The Vow alongside wife Lauren Zima, spoke about the letter with USA Today, and he wasn’t enthused with WBTV’s move:

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I don't see them going after the 50, 60, 70 other relationship dating shows that have come on in the time that I was there or since I left. There's been one show that they've gone after. Is that a coincidence? You be the judge.

Before Harrison shared his thoughts on the matter, one of Fox News Media’s top executives also weighed in. Katherine Moran Meeks – the brand’s executive vice president and general counsel – argued that Warner Bros. was “targeting Mr. Harrison" in a “malicious and vindictive manner.” As for the rose petals, Meeks asserted that they weren’t tied to any specific franchise and had been a staple of the romance genre as a whole.

Harrison’s relationship with ABC and Warner Bros. Television broke down while The Bachelor Season 25 was airing. At the time, one of the prime contestants, Rachael Kirkconnell, received backlash after 2018 photos resurfaced and showed her participating in her sorority’s “Old South” ball. The party was meant to serve as a tribute to the Antebellum South, with some attendees adorned in Confederate costumes. When interviewed about the situation by The Bachelorette Season 13 star Rachel Lindsay, Harrison questioned the reason for the blowback based on old photos.

Shortly after, in March 2021, it was reported that Harrison would step away from The Bachelor as a whole and, by June of that same year, Harrison exited the franchise entirely. Harrison candidly spoke about his firing in 2023, asserting that it took a physical toll on him. Harrison would share more thoughts just weeks later and even opine that it would be “crazy” if ABC wasn’t considering bringing him back.

Chris Harrison still has had support in some corners of Bachelor Nation, with franchise veteran Ben Higgins even saying earlier this year that he’d “100 percent” support Harrison coming back. That seems to be far from a possibility at this point due to Harrison’s new gig and Warner Bros. TV’s apparent unhappiness with it. For now, we can only wait and see whether WBTV takes further action against The Vow, which premieres on November 11.