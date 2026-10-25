Is Dexter: Resurrection’s Harrison Destined To Be A Serial Killer? I Had To Ask

Jack Alcott says Harrison Morgan has more direction in Season 2, but that doesn't mean he's officially free from acquiring a "Dark Passenger." As Dexter: Resurrection returns to the 2026 TV schedule, CinemaBlend talked to the star about Harrison's path. Of course, with that, we also had to get Alcott's take on whether his character's arc ends with him becoming a serial killer like his father.

In the original Dexter, the main character's biggest fear was Harrison also becoming a serial killer after witnessing his mother's death at a young age. It certainly felt like Harrison could lean that way after Resurrection Season 1 centered on him killing a man. However, now, he's made a hard pivot into becoming a police officer. Given that, I asked Alcott if Harrison was free and clear of becoming a killer, and the actor's intriguing response has me wondering what's next:

I think Harrison knows exactly where he's pointed now, which is new. I think in previous seasons he was still looking for his path. He looks towards his dad, he looks towards Kurt Caldwell, he looks towards a few other people, and does some pretty dark stuff. But at this point [he's] found the direction that he wants to point.

Harrison went from trying to kill his father in Dexter: New Blood to finding some acceptance in the fact that the dad he reconciled with was the Bay Harbor Butcher. Undoubtedly, they've bonded, thanks to the sticky situations they've shared, with the latest being the serial killer club of Leon Prater.

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Now, since Harrison has joined the NYPD, it feels certain that he'll work on cases tied to Dexter Morgan. Should his obligations in law enforcement and his father's hobbies intersect, will Harrison uphold the law or help his father bring killers to justice? Alcott said the following:

He's found his path, but I don't think that means he's out of the woods. We've seen what happens when Harrison is near something nasty enough. He's definitely not his father, but he's definitely not a normal kid. Being a police officer, I think, is gonna make that extra interesting.

In addition to all of that, Harrison will have a love interest this season, and she just so happens to be the daughter of a police captain. I can only imagine she won't be keen on finding out her boyfriend's dad is a serial killer, so he's going to have to keep that under wraps. (Is that even possible with the way Dexter operates and the odd hours he keeps?)

All that aside, there's so much to look forward to when it comes to Dexter: Resurrection's return. Joey Quinn is coming to town, and there's not one, but two high-profile serial killers terrorizing the city. Dan Stevens is playing the Five Boroughs Killer, and Brian Cox is playing the New York Ripper.

Meanwhile, the trailers make it clear that Dexter is concerned with legacy. I guess that's what happens when serial killers hit a midlife crisis, and I worry his desire to be remembered may lead to his capture this season. Of course, Harrison is also a part of his legacy, and it would interesting to see how he would react if he son were to follow in his murderous footsteps.

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Catch the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 on October 30th, and in the meantime, catch up on the show by streaming episodes with a Paramount+ subscription. I can't wait to see how this season shakes out for Dexter and Harrison, and I'm wondering if we're slowly marching toward the end of the former's clean streak of getting away with murder.