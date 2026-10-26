Wait, Daisy Edgar-Jones Is A Nepo Baby, And Big Brother Is Involved?

As Daisy Edgar-Jones continues her run in headlines thanks to her latest role in Sense & Sensibility, I was shocked to learn she has ties to my favorite reality TV show. Yes, it appears the actress isn't just relevant to the 2026 movie schedule, as this nepo baby comes from a famous father connected to Big Brother.

As rumors swirl about BB having an all-star season, I'm blindsided by the news that one of Hollywood's biggest rising stars is connected to one of the best reality television shows. So, like, when does she enter the game as a Houseguest?

Daisy Edgar-Jones Father Created Big Brother

The actress recently revealed this during an appearance on Open Book With Jenna. Her father, Philip Edgar-Jones, is credited as a co-creator of the UK's Big Brother series, which first aired back in 2000. The UK version and American version kicked off around the same time, though the former flourished while the U.S. version struggled in its first season.

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Daisy Edgar-Jones revealed that before she was working on the sets of book-to-screen adaptations, she was visiting her father on the set of the UK series. She even hung out in the diary room, which is a dream I've had myself for the past decade.

She credited her father and his experience with Big Brother for helping her navigate how to deal with fame before she truly attained it. After seeing a bunch of reality stars navigate celebrity, he stressed to her that while she may not feel different, her world may change, as will how people interact with her. That's interesting to think about, especially after witnessing how many Houseguests have to navigate fans prying into their personal lives.

Can We Get Daisy Edgar-Jones On A Future Season Of Celebrity Big Brother?

Typically, actors and actresses of Daisy Edgar-Jones' status aren't tapped to enter Big Brother as Houseguests. Celebrity Big Brother typically targets actors, musicians, or athletes who are past their prime, so how cool would it be to grab a noteworthy actress for a future season?

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Granted, I doubt we'd be able to gobble her up for the American version of Celebrity BB, which hasn't had an iteration since 2022. The finale ended up being so toxic between participants that I questioned whether any celebrity would sign up to be a part of it again.

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The good news is that Daisy Edgar-Jones would know what she's getting into, so presumably, she wouldn't need to be briefed on what may pop up. Even so, it's probably a long shot that she'd commit to anything like that, especially now that her performance in Sense & Sensibility is getting buzz for Oscar nominations.

We can only hope she'd join, and if not, at least we have this fun factoid about how Edgar-Jones is connected to Big Brother. Catch up on the American version of the series with a Paramount+ subscription, and keep an eye out for details on an upcoming all-star season.