David Harbour Just Roasted Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, And I Love How Hopper-Coded This Is

Stranger Things celebrated its ten-year anniversary back in July, and it’s coming up on the one-year anniversary of the release of the fifth and final season. Though there’s nothing new to report when it comes to the series, that hasn’t stopped the tight-knit cast from continuing to support each other and, in the case of David Harbour, even troll each other as he recently did to Finn Wolfhard.

While promoting his newest Christmas movie, Violent Night 2, at New York Comic Con, Harbour stopped to talk to Entertainment Weekly. Since Harbour plays Santa in the film, of course, the EW reporter had to ask which co-star he’d put on the naughty list. The answer was simple for Harbour, who seemed to immediately step back into the role of Jim Hopper and named Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard to the list:

He’s just a bad kid. He’s just bad news all around.

The words might seem harsh, but the DTF St. Louis star could barely keep from breaking out into laughter as he delivered the message. Still, he doubled down, comparing Wolfhard to the horrible child in a certain 1956 psychological horror thriller, saying:

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You ever watch the movie Bad Seed? Yeah, yeah, he’s like a murderous, awful, awful human being.

Watching the clip had me seriously missing Season 3 Hopper, whose feud with Wolfhard’s Mike Wheeler was at its peak. While not one of the best duos of the series, there was always something special when Hopper and Mike shared scenes together, largely because of the chemistry between Harbour and Wolfhard.

Despite all their bickering, the characters did have a lot more in common than one would think, like their deadly stubbornness and their shared love and desire to protect Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). By the end of Season 5, they had come to respect and understand each other, especially as they grappled with Eleven's fate.

Though Wolfhard hasn’t commented on his new status on Santa’s naughty list, I can imagine him finding it hilarious. After all, both Harbour and Wolfhard share humor with their beloved Stranger Things characters, and Mike is totally the type to laugh at something like that if Hopper had told it to him.

More on David Harbour (Image credit: Netflix) David Harbour Didn't Mince Words About Eleven's Stranger Things Fate, And Points Were Made

Just hearing Harbour talk about Wolfhard has me itching to log into my Netflix subscription and rewatch all five seasons of ST. I’m sure I’m not alone, especially as we approach Stranger Things Day. While historically the day news about upcoming seasons of the hit Netflix series was shared, this year is definitely looking a bit different. Even with series creators Matt and Ross Duffer having left the streamer and the show being over, I hope Netflix will treat fans to some kind of BTS content from the fifth season, like a blooper reel.

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While Harbour won’t be stepping back into the role of Hopper anytime soon, he does have plans to reunite with Millie Bobby Brown on screen for a new Netflix show, despite all those rumors of bad blood between the two. Until then, you can catch Harbour on the big screen twice this holiday season as part of the 2026 movie schedule. Violent Night 2 hits theaters December 4th, with Avengers: Doomsday releasing two weeks later on December 18th.