Was Jonathan Van Ness Really A ‘Monster’ On The Set Of Queer Eye? More People On The Show Are Speaking Out

While Netflix’s Queer Eye is an endless font of positivity on screen, a recent report claims that things are not nearly as wonderful behind the scenes. Interior designer Bobby Berk is leaving the show, after a reported clash with at least one other Queer Eye team member, and unnamed sources also state that stylist Jonathan Van Ness has rage issues and has been called a “monster” by at least one person.

Queer Eye feels like one of the shows that people love. Even other celebrities get emotional watching the Fab Five. A lot of that comes from the on-screen relationships of the stars. Unfortunately, it's alleged there is more acting in the reality TV series than we may want to believe.

What Queer Eye Crew Is Allegedly Saying About Jonathan Van Ness’ Behavior On Set

A Rolling Stone expose into Netflix’s hit Queer Eye isn’t particularly kind to any of the Fab Five, but it’s stylist Jonathan Van Ness who gets hit the hardest. According to anonymous crew members, Van Ness tends to rage at crew members and “explode at least once a week.” The alleged behavior reportedly leads to tensions within the Fab Five, with others being reportedly hesitant to work with him on camera.

These allegations fly in the face of the way Jonathan Van Ness appears on Queer Eye. He is without question the biggest personality of the five and one who draws attention, but he does so by being friendly and funny.

What Queer Eye’s Hometown Heroes Are Saying About Jonathan Van Ness

While the allegations are certainly rough, not everybody has seen what these crew members claim. TMZ spoke with at least four former Queer Eye “hometown heroes,” the people chosen for the full-life makeover by the Queer Eye team, and they have nothing but good things to say about their time working with Van Ness.

Season 1’s Cory Waldrop said they made him feel like the star of the show, helping him cut to the front of the studio catering line. Season 2’s William Mahnken, who got married following his Queer Eye appearance, says Van Ness offered to let him be their guest at the Emmy’s if Van Ness’ mother couldn’t come.

Similar stories come from Season 5’s Ryan Dyer, who says that while Van Ness was one for commanding attention, it didn’t appear to be an issue with anybody else on set. Michael Richard II of Season 7 calls Van Ness “bright and nice” and says everybody seemed to like him.

Other Problems On Queer Eye

Van Ness isn’t the only one in the Queer Eye sphere to allegedly have issues. We know there is some sort of non-show-related conflict between fashion designer Tan France and interior designer Bobby Berk. Berk previously the issues in an interview with Vanity Fair but has not given specifics, indicating that things aren’t that serious and the two are working through them.

Bobby Berk decided to leave Queer Eye ahead of the upcoming two seasons set in Las Vegas. Berk says that everybody expected the most recent season to be the last, and all were hesitant about returning even if there was an attempt to renew the show. He began to make post-Queer Eye plans, and when the new offer came, he didn’t want to change those plans. However, everybody else signed on to return. Designer Jeremiah Brent has been announced as Berk’s replacement on the show, something France allegedly campaigned for.

For a show that is so overwhelmingly positive, news that things may not be so wonderful on the set of Queer Eye is certainly a bit disheartening for fans. We want everybody to be the friends they appear to be. Hopefully, whatever problems there are can be worked through ahead of the upcoming seasons and, as the theme song goes, things will “keep getting better.”