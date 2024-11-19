How To Watch Cheaters Season 2 Online And Stream All Episodes of Short-Form Sitcom For Free From Anywhere
Fola hasn't got the divorce through and Josh is ready to settle down
How To Watch Cheaters Season 2 Online
|Premiere: Tuesday, November 19
|New Episodes: Tuesdays from 9.45pm GMT / 4.45pm ET / 1.45am PT
|Channel: BBC One
|Free Stream: Stream all episodes on BBC iPlayer (UK)
|Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Cheaters Season 2: Preview
Once the adrenaline of the affair has worn off, Fola (Susan Wokoma) and Josh (Joshua McGuire) have no regrets, but it's become abundantly clear that it was a means to very different ends. While Josh only desired Fola, Fola was making a break for freedom. Here's how to watch Cheaters Season 2 online and stream every episode 100% free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.
Six months have passed since they broke up, with Zack (Jack Fox) and Esther (Callie Cooke) deciding to give a proper go of things, and while things are progressing smoothly enough, Josh suspects that Fola has been deliberately keeping him at arm's length.
But while he's ready to push all of his chips into the center of the table, she's not even got the divorce through yet. Nor will she, if Zack gets his way. When he's not peeping through windows or redecorating expensive china, he's devising ways to win Fola back.
Taking a rather different tack is Esther, who's spent the intervening months chasing everything with a pulse around Thailand, and she's now got a backpacker boyfriend in tow. Oh, and she still shares a flat with Josh.
With each episode only 10-15 minutes long and crammed start to finish with outrageous sex scenes and millennial angst – often at the same time – it's devilishly bingeable. Read on as we explain how to watch Cheaters Season 2 online and binge all eight episodes for free from anywhere.
How to watch Cheaters Season 2 online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer
Cheaters Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, November 19 in the UK, and Brits will be able to binge all eight episodes on BBC iPlayer from 6am GMT. Alternatively, BBC One will air two to three episodes each Tuesday, from 9.45pm GMT. Scroll on for our full episode listing.
BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.
Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch Cheaters Season 2 online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Cheaters Season 2 online just as you would at home.
While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Cheaters Season 2 as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Cheaters Season 2, head to BBC iPlayer
Can I watch Cheaters Season 2 online in Canada?
While there's no word yet on when Cheaters Seaon 2 will air in Canada, you can currently watch the entirety of Season 1 on CBC Gem. The service is 100% free to use. Simply create an account and start streaming!
Traveling outside the UK? Download a VPN to access BBC iPlayer as you would from home and stream Cheaters Season 2 for free from anywhere.
Can I Watch Cheaters Season 2 in the US and Australia?
Prospective viewers in the US and Australia are out of luck. As far as we know, no broadcaster has picked up the broadcast rights to Cheaters in the US or Australia. However, many high-profile BBC shows find their international streaming home on BritBox. We’ll update this article once we get more information.
A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.
Cheaters Season 2 Trailer
Cheaters Season 2 Episode Release Schedule
All eight episodes will arrive as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, November 19. Below is the show’s linear TV schedule:
- Episode 1: November 19 @ 9.45pm GMT
- Episode 2: November 19 @ 10.40pm GMT
- Episode 3: November 19 @ 10.55pm GMT
- Episode 4: November 26 @ 9.45pm GMT
- Episode 5: November 26 @ 10.40pm GMT
- Episode 6: December 3 @ 9.45pm GMT
- Episode 7: December 3 @ 10.40pm GMT
- Episode 8: December 3 @ 10.55pm GMT
How Many Episodes of Cheaters Season 2 Are There?
Cheaters Season 2 comprises eight episodes in total, all of which will be made available to stream as a boxset from Tuesday, November 19.
