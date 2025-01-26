How To Watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 Online And Live Stream 30th Annual Ceremony From Anywhere

How To Watch The Critics Choice Awards 2025 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Airs: Sunday, January 26 Time: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am GMT (Mon) / 11am AEDT (Mon) US Broadcast: E! via FuboTV US Stream: Peacock (Mon) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Critics Choice Awards - Preview

Despite a postponement, awards season is set to continue when one of the most diverse nights in film and TV takes place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Chelsea Handler returns to hosting duties for a third consecutive year, with the comedian set to deliver more iconic moments after ‘going rouge’ last year and calling Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie up on stage to deliver an impromptu acceptance speech. With Conclave, Wicked and Shōgun leading the pack, read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch the Critics Choice Awards for free and from anywhere with a VPN.

Originally set to take place on January 12, the devastating wildfires currently ravaging Los Angeles have caused the event to be postponed. The fires, which have also led to the Oscar nomination announcements being delayed, have torn through the heart of Hollywood with the latest blazes mere blocks from Hollywood Boulevard and the Walk of Fame. It’s also been reported that many in the movie and TV business have lost their homes in the destruction, including former Oscars host Billy Crystal and Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller. But in true Hollywood fashion, the show must go on, and despite the delay, the Critics Choice Awards are still set to try and bring cause for celebration to a community rocked by disaster.

On the movie front, papal thriller Conclave and musical sensation Wicked are up for the most awards – including Best Picture and Best Director – with a whopping 11 nods each. And they’re also being recognised for their performances, with Ralph Finnes up for Best Actor for his role as Thomas Cardinal Lawrence in Conclave while Wicked star Cynthia Erivo is nominated for her take on Elphaba.

For the small screen, historical epic Shōgun leads the charge with six nominations in categories including Best Drama Series, Best Actor (Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga) and Best Actress (Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko). Meanwhile, two British drama sensations get nods in the Best Limited Series category with Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Baby Reindeer fighting it out, while Netflix smash hit Squid Game is up for Best Foreign Language Series.

But what really makes the Critics Choice Awards so much fun is its lack of snobbery when it comes to categories and nominations. Sure, all the usual prestige film and TV is there, but you’ll also see nods for Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa in Best Actor, a Best Animated Series category that pits Batman, Bluey and Bob’s Burgers against each other and a Best Talk Show award featuring the likes of Graham Norton, Stephen Colbert and Kelly Clarkson among its nominations.

You can view the full list of nominations below as the 2025 awards season continues, so read on for all you need to watch the Critics Choice Awards online and stream the 30th Annual Awards from anywhere.

How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 in the US

While originally set to go out on Sunday, January 12, the 2025 Critics Choice Awards has been delayed as a result of the devastating LA wildfires. The event will now take place on Sunday, January 26, with live coverage going out on E! at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

If you receive E! as a part of your cable package already, you're all set, but for cord cutters, there's still plenty of options to live stream the event.

FuboTV, for example, is a comprehensive cable replacement. The entry-level Pro Plan will set you back $79.99 a month (after the introductory offer where you get $5 off your first month) and provides you with around 200 channels, including E!. And, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

If you're happy to watch on catch-up, the event will be available to stream the following day (Monday, January 27) on Peacock.

You can purchase a Peacock subscription from $7.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month.

Although Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99 or $139.99 a year respectively).

US viewers travelling overseas can use a VPN to stream the show just as they would back home.

How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 online from anywhere

If you're an American citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the 2025 Critics Choice Awards online just as you would at home.

While services like FuboTV and Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch US TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, American citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch the 2025 Critics Choice Awards as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for FuboTV, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the Critics Choice Awards, head to FuboTV.

Can I watch Critics Choice Awards 2025 in Canada, Australia and the UK?

While some local affiliates broadcast the 2024 ceremony in Canada, unfortunately it looks like the 2025 event will be exclusive to the US with no international airings set to be available, including in Australia, the UK and beyond.

This means that US viewers travelling overseas may want to look at a VPN to access their usual stream.

The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards Nominees

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Jon M. Chu – Wicked

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two

Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Best Acting Ensemble

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

Best Comedy

Deadpool & Wolverine

Hit Man

My Old Ass

A Real Pain

Saturday Night

Thelma

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Drama Series

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Evil

Industry

The Old Man

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Antony Starr – The Boys

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitríona Balfe – Outlander

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Shanola Hampton – Found

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

English Teacher

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Somebody Somewhere

St. Denis Medical

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Masters of the Air

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

We Were the Lucky Ones

Best Animated Series