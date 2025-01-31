How To Watch Death In Paradise Season 14 Online And For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Death in Paradise Season 14 Online

Watch Death in Paradise Season 14: Preview

This hugely popular BBC series is back, and not a second too soon. We’re desperate for more head-scratching murder-mysteries and a tropical dose of vitamin D, as tetchy Londoner DI Mervin Wilson adapts to life on the sunny isle of Saint Marie. It’s the winter break we’re all after, and our guide below will let you know how to watch Death in Paradise Season 14 online completely free and from anywhere with a VPN.

Created by Robert Thorogood, Death in Paradise has consistently attracted millions of viewers over its 14-year run, its broad appeal ensuring multiple spin-offs, including last year’s Return to Paradise. It’s a winning combination of stunning Caribbean locations, featuring a breezy cast and colorful case-of-the week murders. Plus, the frequent introduction of new lead detectives provides a compelling burst of fresh energy.

Enter Don Gillet (Eastenders, ITV’s The Loch) as DI Mervin Wilson. Following his initial introduction in last year’s Christmas special, the holidaying Mervin was recruited to Honoré’s Police Station to help solve the case of a serial killer targeting Santas. His brusque manner and impatience to be back in busy London didn’t endear him to his colleagues. But, as he eventually confided to Commissioner Patterson (Don Warrington), he’d come to Saint Marie to reconcile with his estranged mother – a woman who he later found out had died some months ago…and was possibly even murdered.

Season 14 begins with Mervin resolved to remain on the island. The recovery of a body from a ravine rattles his colleagues, and there's the case of a game show contestant fatally stabbed while on a zip line to solve. His fellow officers have their own share of personal dramas, too. DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) is shaken when an ex unexpectedly arrives from St Barnabas, and Darlene (Ginny Holder) decides to mentor the fresh-faced new Officer Benjamin Brice (Anthony J Abraham). But she’s not sure if she’s up to the task.

Ready to return to TV paradise? Our exhaustive streaming guide should explain everything to know about how to watch Death in Paradise Season 14 online with BBC iPlayer and from anywhere else in the world.

How to watch Death in Paradise Season 14 online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

Tune in for more sun, sea, and serious crime. Yes, you can watch Death in Paradise Season 14 when the show returns on Friday, January 31, with new episodes available on BBC One each week at 9pm GMT.

Not a fan of cable? You can stream Death in Paradise Season 14 on BBC iPlayer live, or on-demand slightly after broadcast. BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Death in Paradise online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Death in Paradise online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Death in Paradise Season 14 as if you were at home with a VPN

How to watch Death in Paradise Season 14 online free in the US

There’s a few weeks delay, but US fans can watch Death in Paradise Season 14 online from Wednesday, February 19 and enjoy new episodes of the beloved BBC series every week with a BritBox subscription – the dream streaming service of every Anglophile.

Signing up to BritBox is simple. Purchase a monthly plan for $8.99 per month, though new users are entitled to its 7-day free trial offer first. And, if you’d like to make some savings, the service’s annual plan is charged at $89.99 a year – that’s 12 months of membership for the price of only 10 months.

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

How to watch Death in Paradise Season 14 in Canada

Fans of the Caribbean-set crime drama located in Canada can also find Death in Paradise Season 14 available with a BritBox membership. Episodes will be added weekly from February 19, with a total of eight episodes lined up this year.

Not been a BritBox member before? There’s a 7-day free trial to entice you, after which you can opt between a monthly sub (CA$10.99) or make a saving and pay $109.99 for an entire year’s access.

Currently out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

How to watch Death in Paradise Season 14 online in Australia

Down Under and BritBox is also the streaming home of the hit UK series. Season 14 of Death in Paradise will premiere there on Tuesday, February 11 and provide new installments on a weekly basis.

Sign up to a monthly membership for AU$9.99, or save a few dollars when you chose its AU$99.99 annual sub. Even better? If you’ve never used the service before, you’re gifted a brilliant 7-day free trial before paying a thing.

NB: If you’re away from home and want to connect to your preferred streaming platform, purchase a VPN. That way you can watch Death in Paradise online from wherever you happen to be.

Death in Paradise Season 14 Trailer

Death in Paradise Season 14 Episode Release Schedule

Death in Paradise Season 14: Episode 1 – Friday, January 31

Death in Paradise Season 14: Episode 2 – Friday, February 7

Death in Paradise Season 14: Episode 3 – Friday, February 14

Death in Paradise Season 14: Episode 4 – Friday, February 21

Death in Paradise Season 14: Episode 5 – Friday, February 28

Death in Paradise Season 14: Episode 6 – Friday, March 7

Death in Paradise Season 14: Episode 7 – Friday, March 14

Death in Paradise Season 14: Episode 8 – Friday, March 21

Who Is In The Cast Of Death In Paradise Season 14?

Don Gilet as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson

Shantol Jackson as Detective Sergeant Naomi Thomas

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Ginny Holder as Trainee/Officer Darlene Curtis

Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

Anthony J Abraham as Officer Benjamin Brice

Tobi Bakare as Sergeant JP Hooper

Michelle Greenidge as Paulette Brice

Mark Holden as Damon Clarke

Stephen Odubola as Karlus Brice

David Avery as Dale Buckingham

Adam James as Rick Mayhew

Bhavna Limbachia as Chaz Simons