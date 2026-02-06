Swifties Are Pointing Out The Exact Moment They Think Taylor Swift Got The Idea For Opalite's Video During Her Graham Norton Interview

“Don’t you sweat it, baby, it’s alright,” because Taylor Swift’s music video for “Opalite” is incredible, and it features a truly remarkable cast. However, while it may seem like the inclusion of Domhnall Gleeson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, Cillian Murphy, Graham Norton and Lewis Capaldi is very random, it’s actually really not. Now, Swifties are pointing out the exact moment they think the pop star came up with the idea to get all these folks in the video for her The Life of a Showgirl track.

Back in October, right when The Life of a Showgirl was released , Taylor Swift appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote it. As this chat show goes, she was seated next to a wide-ranging group of talent that included Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi. And during the interview, The Paper star made a comment about how he’d love to appear in one of the singer’s music videos.

Well, I guess you can say he manifested it, because it happened. It also seems like that mention is what sparked the idea for the “Opalite” video. Or at least that’s what fans think, as they’ve been posting things like:

you can exactly see when she immediately visualized him in the Opalite music video having showgirl written in her diary https://t.co/tkBrGZYtYwFebruary 6, 2026

Literally, it looks like a lightbulb went off in Taylor Swift’s head right after Gleeson said, “I’m hoping to get in a Taylor Swift music video.” And she kind of confirmed that, too. That’s because in the “Opalite” video, she included a clip of this happening and that “ah-ha” moment, take a look:

(Image credit: Republic Records)

Then, in Swift’s Instagram post about the video, she wrote that the idea for this video “crash landed” into her “imagination” during the interview. Specifically referencing what Gleeson said on The Graham Norton Show, the singer wrote:

Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*. And so a week later he received an email script I’d written for the Opalite video, where he was playing the starring role.

Sometimes, you can’t stop inspiration, and it’ll hit you at the wildest moments. However, in this case, I think the About Time star’s comments made the inspiration obvious. Now, we have this remarkable music video directed by Swift that’s hilarious and features a truly iconic cast.

So, to celebrate, fans are pointing out the exact moment they think the crash landing happened. I have to say, I agree with them, and I too am thinking things like:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

🎥| It was the moment she knew this casting was going to happen! The Opalite music video comes out in 5 hours! pic.twitter.com/WFIIGZBc0HFebruary 6, 2026

Now, Taylor Swift is no stranger to a celebrity cameo in her music videos. Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles appeared in “Fortnight” for a fun Dead Poets Society moment , and Swift’s Eras Tour dancers, singers and band played big roles in “The Fate of Ophelia” video .

Truly, fans are obsessed with the celebs Swift chose for “Opalite,” because it really feels like we could see the idea forming in real time. As this fan pointed out:

Taylor Swift was like:‘Hmm, I think he could play as my boyfriend on my upcoming Opalite MV 😭.’ pic.twitter.com/Sm93ekMA56February 6, 2026

The jaw drop really is amazing, and I’m so happy Swift fully committed to the idea. Fans are, too, and I’m loving their reactions. Here are a few more:

Opalite mv is so cuteeee she had them ALL star in it 😭 - @lovetaydua

PLEASE IT WAS EVERYONE ON THAT COUCH??? EVEN GRAHAM NORTON HIMSELF?????? #Opalite THAT’S SO CUTE. - @adorkablyswift

Taylor after finishing her interview on the Graham Norton: YOU GET A CAMEO, AND YOU GET ONE, YOU ALL GET A CAMEO #opalite - @fvreverwinter

Well, I guess if there’s a lesson to be learned here, it’s that if you pitch a great idea to Taylor Swift, she might act on it.

Now, if you don’t mind me, I’ll be watching this video on repeat, searching for Easter eggs and saying thank you to Domhnall Gleeson for joking about being in one of Taylor Swift’s music videos.