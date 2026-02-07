I Just Found Out Kate Hudson Is Doing Her First Rom-Com In A Decade, And I'm All In On The Leading Man

I don’t know why, but Hollywood has been in a major funk when it comes to bringing us more great romantic comedies since the early 2000s, in my opinion. There have been a couple of bangers here and there (including some solid releases from the genre last year), but I’m always waiting for one to really wow me. Thankfully, one of our queens of the rom-com, Kate Hudson, is coming back around for an upcoming movie with an inspired partner with whom to share the screen.

Kate Hudson’s Next Movie Is A Rom-Com? Sign Me Up

It’s a good time to be Kate Hudson considering the 46-year-old was just nominated for an Oscar for her movie Song Sung Blue. She must be getting more offers than ever, but I was happy to learn that rather than going the dramatic actor route, she’s going back to a genre she’s famous for. Deadline reported this week that she’s just said yes to starring in a movie called Hello & Paris, which is loosely based on a romance novel by Deborah McKinlay called That Part Was True.

Sure, Hudson was reminding a lot of people of her How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days character with her sports comedy Running Point that came out last year. Otherwise, the actor hasn’t been in a proper rom-com since she was in Garry Marshall’s Mother’s Day in 2016 with Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston. That came out 10 years ago this year!

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

I’m Equally As Interested In Javier Bardem As Her Leading Man

A rom-com is only as good as its two leads, and I think Hello & Paris struck big by casting Javier Bardem in the other main role. Sure, Bardem’s best movies skew dramas, but we mustn't forget he was in a couple of romances, Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Eat Pray Love, and he was incredibly charming both times. I think he has the stuff to match well with Hudson, and I’m curious to see this movie already.

The movie will apparently have Hudson playing a “fiercely independent” landscape architect who writes to her favorite author (Bardem) before they start writing to each other from different continents and find they have a lot in common. I definitely see why it’s being compared to classics like Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally and You’ve Got Mail, and here's hoping it delivers.

Hello & Paris is being adapted and directed by Elizabeth Chomko, who’s only made one small movie called What They Had (starring Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon) back in 2018. A few years ago, Hudson shared some blunt thoughts about the state of rom-coms that I totally agreed with, so I trust if she’s signed onto this, she’s picked a worthy return in Hello & Paris.