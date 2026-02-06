That Time President Obama Helped Kim Kardashian Feel Way Better After She Failed The Bar

Kim Kardashian’s journey to become a lawyer continues, as we learned in November that she had failed her first attempt at the bar exam. As disappointed as she was at the news, she has vowed to keep grinding until she achieves this goal that she set for herself in 2019. The reality star’s friends and family rallied to encourage her to keep going, but she’s now revealed how none other than President Obama made her feel a lot better about what happened.

Those who keep up with The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) have gotten to see a good bit of what Kim Kardashian has put into following in her late father’s footsteps to become a lawyer. We’ve seen her studying on the set of All’s Fair, celebrating her law school graduation and then melting down in the days ahead of the big test. When the results came, Kardashian announced the bad news publicly and said she received some pretty surprising responses. She told Complex:

Afterwards, so many people told me about others who hadn’t passed, and offered encouragement. Even at a charity dinner, Obama told me Michelle didn’t pass on her first try. So many amazing attorneys and people I respect reached out, saying Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris also didn’t pass the first time. So it’s not the end of the world, but no excuses—you just do better.

OK, so Kim Kardashian is, at this point in her law career, effectively equal to where Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama were after one bar exam? That’s got to provide a little relief. Now the work continues, and the SKIMS boss said she might do one thing a little differently this time around:

I think I’m going to keep my head down a bit more next time, and maybe not broadcast it to the world. Although, I didn’t really have a choice, since they post the results live online, which is crazy to me.

Yeah, with literally everyone in the world being able to see the results of Kim Kardashian’s bar exam, there’s no point in trying to hide them, but if this mindset takes any of that outside pressure off, it’s definitely worth it.

It was kind of awful to see where Kim Kardashian was nine days ahead of the bar exam, as she broke down on The Kardashians episode “Dolly Freaking Parton,” crying as she told the camera:

I’ve hit a wall. I’m absolutely going to cry, because it's f---ing exhausting. I threw my back out, and it’s like, every time I think I get to another step, something pulls me back. There’s all these f---ing roadblocks, and it’s like, I’m not a pity party kind of girl, but last night, I was like, ‘Why the f--k is this happening?’ And they say everyone, before they take the bar, has a mental breakdown, and I just knew that wasn’t me, because I’m not that person, but I get it.

It was equally heartbreaking when she got the results, as The Kardashians film crew was there to record the moment, along with sister Khloé, mom Kris Jenner and her son Saint, who wrapped his arms around his sobbing mother as she read the results.

I can only imagine putting that much work into something and then finding out you’ve got to go through it all over again, but at least she can rest assured, thanks to Barack Obama, that she’s in good company.

We’ll have to see how much of her bar exam journey continues to be shown on The Kardashians when Season 8 premieres on the 2026 TV schedule. A specific date has yet to be announced.