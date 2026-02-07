Vincent D’Onofrio Shared An Honest Take After Being Asked If Kingpin Would Appear In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the most hotly anticipated titles on the schedule of upcoming Marvel movies and, as a result, many rumors have been swirling around it. Details on Tom Holland’s fourth Spidey film are being kept under lock and key, but it seems some familiar faces are going to pop up in the film. Someone fans have been hoping to see cross paths with the web-slinger is Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin, who’s played by Vincent D’Onofrio. The actor was recently asked if he’d be involved, and he dropped an honest take.

It’s no secret that Wilson Fisk and Spider-Man have strong ties within the comics, as the two have gone toe-to-toe on plenty of occasions. That long and tense relationship is arguably a major reason why so many fans are eager to see Holland’s webhead and D’Onofrio’s Fisk come to blows on screen. D’Onofrio was asked about the notion of his character appearing while appearing on The Playlist’s Bingeworthy TV podcast. Ultimately, the veteran actor shared a response that’s surely wasn’t what fans would want to hear:

No. I think I’ll just wait until they have the rights to my character and they put me in one of those movies, and then I’ll figure it all out.

This is definitely unfortunate to hear, though it does track with other comments the Daredevil star has made over the years. In 2024, he got candid about essentially being stuck in the middle of Marvel Studios and Sony’s entanglement over characters. D’Onofrio shared more comments on the matter in 2025, as he emphasized that the technicalities involving ownership made the situation difficult. Still, rumors persisted that there might be a chance Fisk could appear in the fourth Spider-Man movie.

Vincent D’Onofrio has, however, been vocal about the fact that he’d love to reprise his villainous character in a film and cross paths with the friendly neighborhood hero. That would make sense not just from a comic book standpoint but also from the perspective of the MCU. At present, Wilson Fisk is the mayor of New York, and he’s been cracking down on vigilante activity in the city. Of course, Peter Parker is one of the masked heroes who seemingly isn’t abiding by the Big Bad’s city-wide mandates. Like so many others, I’d love to see these two foes duke it out at some point, but it seems that’ll have to wait for now.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to seeing D’Onofrio’s Kingpin return amid the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. Early teasers show that Fisk’s power is going to be threatened as he continues to navigate the choppy waters of politics. D’Onofrio himself has hyped the new season as being “f–king brutal,” and I’m so excited. All the while, D’Onofrio is hyped for Brand New Day, and he responded positively to news that Jon Bernthal would reprise his role as Frank Castle/Punisher in the film.

Castle isn’t the only veteran MCU character that’ll play a supporting role, as it’s also been reported that Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is returning as well. All the while, there’s also speculation regarding the character Sadie Sink is playing. I’m eager to see how everything plays out in the film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

I’ll be seated in a theater sometime after Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens on July 31 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. And, although it’s a bummer that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin won’t be involved, I still love that the actor himself is hyped for the film as well.