I Get Why Fourth Wing Fans Want One Actor To Play Liam, But I Have A Different Character In Mind
With updates about the book-to-screen adaptation of Fourth Wing being few and far between, a lot is being left to imagination right now. So, fans are doing what they do best, and fancasting. Now, as we continue to anticipate the release of Fourth Wing, readers have found an actor who they think could play Liam. However, I think he’d also be a good fit for another prominent character.
So, this all started because Danny Griffin – an actor you might recognize from Fate: The Winx Saga, which you can stream with a Netflix subscription – posted the following photo of himself reading Iron Flame, take a look:
Now, considering Fourth Wing fans want updates at all times, and we only get them sometimes, they clung to this post for dear life. While it obviously confirms absolutely nothing, it did get the gears going for a lot of fans.
That became abundantly clear in the comments, too, as a whole swath of them posted things like:
- omg liam mairi hiiii -mariacduartes
- Our Liam 🔥👏 -ourunofficialbookclub
- LIAM MAIRIIIIIII😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭❤️😭❤️❤️😭 -kerenn.machado
- LIAM 🔥🔥😭 -nicolee.autumn
- Liam. My brother🖤 -xadenriiorson
- Yes, you can be anyone, and let it be Liam. 🤞❤️ -fourthwingbrasil
- He was always my fantasy choice for Liam 🥲 -kris_gulyas
- OMG IS HE LIAM -ashandherbooks
I see the vision here, I really do. It also becomes clear when you see what Griffin looked like in Winx Saga (which you can see below). Liam is the notable blonde in the books; he’s a deeply beloved and important character in Fourth Wing, and this actor does fit the physical description of the rider.
However, I’m more inclined to think he’d be great Dain. His more recent Instagram posts show off a slightly more mature look, and there’s something about him that reminds me more of Violet’s best friend/the rule-following rider everyone loves to hate (until Iron Flame). A few fans are thinking that too, as they commented:
- If he’s reading iron flame he has to be Dain!!!! -rohnimiriama_xx
- DAAAAIIIIiIiNN 😈😈😈❤️ -mdnight.reads
What really sent me down this path of thinking was the fact that Griffin is holding Iron Flame in his post, not Fourth Wing.
Spoilers for Fourth Wing and Iron Flame are ahead.
Notably, Liam is not a big player in Iron Flame because he dies in the first book. While he does appear in one major scene, he is not featured like the other main characters are, obviously. Meanwhile, people become Dain haters because of Fourth Wing. However, he does redeem himself in Rebecca Yarros’ second book. So, if Griffin were to be teasing anything with this, it’d make more sense if he were referencing Dain. Liam wouldn’t really track here.
OK, end of spoilers.
Overall, I could totally see Griffin playing Dain. He has the perfect look and vibe for it, and his reading Iron Flame has made me realize that.
Like the fancast ideas for Violet and the dreams for who could play Xaden, I see the fans’ vision, and I support it. However, I also think we should consider other options here. While Liam is the obvious fit, I think Dain is a great one too.
So, as we inch closer to Fourth Wing’s eventual release, keep all this in mind. However, also keep that mind open, because I’m sure whoever they cast will be just as perfect as they are surprising. In the meantime, though, let's keep dreaming and fancasting, because these ideas are so great.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
