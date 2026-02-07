Chris Hemsworth Talking About How Thor ‘Earned His Seat At The Table’ Makes Me More Excited For His Avengers: Doomsday Return
Don't mess with the God of Thunder.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
15 years ago, Chris Hemsworth debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor, turning one of Marvel Comics’ lesser-known superheroes into one beloved by the general public. Hemsworth’s take on the Norse God of Thunder is still going strong in the MCU, and he’s next set to appear in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday. However, he hasn’t always been the easiest character to handle in the franchise, and Hemsworth recently reflecting on how Thor “earned his seat at the table” makes me more excited to see him back for one of the final 2026 movie releases.
In an interview with BroBible to promote his new movie Crime 101, Chris Hemsworth was asked how he sees Thor’s role in the MCU and what part of the character’s growth he’s most proud of after 15 years. The actor started off by saying how grateful he was to have worked with Kenneth Branagh on the first Thor movie, calling him “one of the best directors and most detailed, collaborative partners.” Hemsworth continued:
Those first six years of Thor in the MCU were definitely unsteady at best. That’s not to say he was a bad character, but he didn’t stand out as much compared to other heroes like Iron Man and Captain America. Then Taika Waititi came along for Thor: Ragnarok and capitalized on the humor that Thor had shown here and there in his previous appearances. That decision paid off, with Ragnarok excelling both critically and commercially.
But it’s not just through humor that Thor has shined in more recent years, as Ragnarok, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, all added more serious emotional weight to the character’s journey. Granted, Thor: Love and Thunder wasn’t as well received in 2022, and Chris Hemsworth admitted he “didn’t stick the landing” with his performance. Overall though, he’s pleased with where Thor’s ended up and how he’ll be used in Avengers: Doomsday, explaining:
While I certainly don’t want Thor to be humorless, I am looking forward to seeing a more serious Thor again in Avengers: Doomsday, as indicated in the teaser focused on him. We see him praying to his late father Odin for a safe return to his adoptive daughter, Love, before he heads off into battle. Whether that he’s about to start swinging Stormbreaker at Doctor Doom or another adversary remains to be seen, but I’ll be rooting that he makes it out of Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars alive. I don’t want Love to have to experience losing a father again.
It’s also fitting that Chris Hemsworth referred to Thor as an elder in Avengers: Doomsday, not just because of his age, but because he’s the only original Avenger confirmed to appear. Fortunately, he’ll get to reunite with plenty of familiar faces, including a variant of his brother Loki. Catch Thor’s grand return to the MCU on December 18.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.