No Big Deal, Just Taylor Swift Sending A Sweet Message To Athletes Amid The Winter Olympics

After four years of waiting, the Winter Olympics have finally returned amid the 2026 TV schedule. Snoop Dogg is back to cover the multi-sport event, and the Milan Cortina-based ceremony has already produced standout moments, including the lighting of the Twin Cauldrons, star-studded performances, and the Parade of Nations. And, as if the evening of the opening ceremony couldn't get even, Taylor Swift sent a shoutout to Olympic athletes, and it was too sweet for words.

February 6th was a highly anticipated day for Swifties, as Taylor Swift dropped her star-studded music video for her single, “Opalite,” on Spotify and Apple Music that day. Well, I'd say the pop star sensation making a cameo at the XXV Winter Olympics Ceremony in the form of a pre-recorded video dedicated to this year’s competitors was the icing on the cake. Check out the clip, which was shared to X:

Milan Cortina was on Taylor Swift’s mind and she has a message for all #WinterOlympics athletes!The music video for Taylor Swift’s hit Opalite dropped TODAY! pic.twitter.com/rlKg6r2K4bFebruary 6, 2026

Look at the “Shake It Off” singer wearing that cute Ralph Lauren Team U.S.A. Polo Bear shirt! That's a lovely way for her to rep the games and her country. Her message to Olympic athletes is so inspirational and shines a light on the dedication, determination and hard work each athlete has put in to be in such a once-in-a-lifetime position. While it would have been amazing to see Swift as a performer at the ceremony, I give her so much credit for turning the attention instead to the athletes who earned their place on the world stage.

Taylor Swift’s connection to the Olympics has been previously shown in subtle, but meaningful, ways. She caught the attention of Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, who witnessed the singer’s Eras Tour stage dive and called her a “distance swimmer.” Now, that’s a compliment. The “Fate of Ophelia” singer also narrated a touching promo of gymnast Simone Biles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that made the gold medalist comment on how moved she was by it. All in all, I love the subtle ways in which Swift has kept a foot within the Olympic realm.

Sports have also become a part of the Grammy winner's personal life in recent years. Swift is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and has bore witness to the tight end’s dedication and passion, which he's brought to each of his games. With that, Swift has shown a considerable amount of support for her man when attending his gridiron matchups. If you ask me, Swift is currently in her "sports" era and, quit frankly, I'm so here for the “Love Story” singer cheering on some of the best athletes of the USA.

To be honest, I'm actually feeling a bit of FOMO over the fact that these athletes received shoutouts from Taylor Swift. Nevertheless, they deserve the praise, and it's my hope that the competitors in this year's Winter Olympics won't forget Swift's kind remarks. Check out the the 2026 Winter Olympics on NBC, and stream coverage as well using a Peacock subscription.