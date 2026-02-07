It Looks Like David Fincher's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Sequel Has Wrapped, As Star Speaks Out

Following Quentin Tarantino’s decision to scrap making The Movie Critic, it remains unclear what his 10th and final movie will be. However, one of his film characters is continuing onward under the supervision of a different director. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel The Adventures of Cliff Booth sees Brad Pitt reprising the title role and re-teaming with David Fincher for the first time in nearly two decades. According to one of the upcoming 2026 movie’s other actors, filming has wrapped, and they had a great time working on it.

Elizabeth Debicki from Tenet, The Crown and the latter two Guardians of the Galaxy movies is starring opposite Pitt in The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which will be exclusively streamable with a Netflix subscription. In an interview with People, the actress shared that she “just wrapped” on the Fincher-helmed movie and “absolutely loved it.” She then added:

We shot it for nearly six months in L.A., and I just adored, adored working with David, just love him to pieces. And I loved working with Brad. In his absolutely iconic role, yeah, it was a joy… I was very, very happy on that job.

It’s good to hear that Elizabeth Debicki had an enjoyable time working on The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which began rolling cameras towards the end of last July. This will be her first movie since MaXXXine in 2024, although she did star in a West End production called My Master Builder, adapting the Henrik Ibsen play The Master Builder, in 2025. Since this first time working with Brad Pitt and David Fincher went so well, maybe this will lead to more collaborations between them and Debicki, either separately or all together.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth marks the fourth time that one of Quentin Tarantino’s scripts has been brought to life by another director, the previous three being True Romance, Natural Born Killers and From Dusk till Dawn. Brad Pitt’s Cliff was introduced in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as the longtime stunt double of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton who was suspected to have killed his wife (later confirmed in the movie’s novelization) and once got into a fight with Bruce Lee. This time around, Cliff will reportedly be a Hollywood studio fixer.

Brad Pitt and Elizabeth Debicki are joined in The Adventures of Cliff Booth by Timothy Olyphant reprising James Stacy, and Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, Holy McCallany, Corey Fogelmanis, JB Tadena, Karren Karagulian, Barry Livingston, Lauren Glazier and Peter Weller all in undisclosed roles. The movie doesn’t have a specific 2026 release date assigned yet, but you’re welcome to stream Once Upon a Time in Hollywood over at fuboTV while we wait for that information and more updates.