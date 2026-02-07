‘Might As Well Be At An Amusement Park.’ See What Critics Are Saying About Keke Palmer’s The ‘Burbs
An '80s cult classic is reimagined for streaming series.
When it comes to Tom Hanks’ career, his 1989 dark comedy The ‘Burbs is not likely to be the first thing to come to mind. However, this under-rated ‘80s flick has become a cult classic and is even considered one of Carrie Fisher’s best non-Star Wars roles. Now the story of suburban life and the dark secrets that populate those well-manicured lawns has been updated for the 2026 TV schedule, and critics are weighing in on whether or not this neighborhood is worth revisiting.
Keke Palmer leads the cast of The ‘Burbs as Samira, a new mom who becomes fixated on the creepy house across the street after she and husband Rob (Jack Whitehall) move back to his childhood home. The series will drop all eight episodes for Peacock subscription holders on February 8, and according to The Wrap’s Amber Dowling, The ‘Burbs is definitely worth the visit. The critic writes:
A first-look video of The ‘Burbs showed us how much potential the series has to become one of the best shows on Peacock, especially with executive producer Seth MacFarlane and a stacked supporting cast (Bridesmaids’ Paula Pell, Newhart’s Julia Duffy, What We Do in the Shadows’ Mark Proksch, Night Court’s Kapil Talwalkar and Weeds’ Justin Kirk).
Sherin Nicole of RogerEbert says The 'Burbs is a smart and fun watch as Keke Palmer leads a charismatic-but-bonkers Scooby Doo-esque gang into a haunted house mystery that’s satisfying to watch play out. Nicole says:
Judy Berman of Time says The ‘Burbs goes heavy on the racial aspect at first, with Samira being Black in a mostly white neighborhood, but it quickly finds a unique and humorous voice as it settles into a gentle and unusually nuanced story of suburban secrets. Berman says:
Alex Maidy of JoBlo gives the first season a 7 out of 10, noting how the series pays homage to the 1989 film through visual easter eggs and by using movie quotes as each episode’s title. Because of his love of the original, Maidy expected to dislike the show but says he ended up enjoying how it does its own thing. Maidy continues:
Daniel Kurland of Bloody Disgusting, meanwhile, says The ‘Burbs doesn’t bring anything new to the oversaturated genre of crime-infused suburbia. The chemistry between the characters does a lot of the heavy lifting, Kurland says, with the supporting cast giving standout performances with enough eccentricity to meet Palmer’s energy. The critic rates the Peacock drama 2.5 skulls out of 5, writing:
Initial reviews are a bit mixed, but it seems many critics enjoyed their binge through Hinkley Hills, with Keke Palmer and her capable co-stars bringing what sounds like a fun mystery to Peacock. We’ll have to see if it has a similar over-the-top, ridiculous ending to the Tom Hanks movie, which is available to stream online for free.
If this series sounds like something you might enjoy, all eight episodes will be available to stream starting Sunday, February 8.
