DC’s Clayface Movie Has Been Delayed, But There's A Batman-Related Reason Why I'm Hyped About This

Although we still have no idea when the DC Universe’s Batman will be properly introduced in The Brave and the Bold following his shadowy cameo in Creature Commandos, one of his most powerful adversaries will soon get the cinematic spotlight for himself. Clayface is one of the two upcoming DC movies to look forward to this year, along with Supergirl. However, we’ll have to wait a little longer for Clayface’s arrival to the 2026 movies schedule, though this delay actually continues a Batman-related film trend I’ve grown to enjoy.

As shared by Variety and other outlets, Warner Bros. Pictures has Clayface out of its September 11, 2026 release slot and shifted it to October 23. It’s taking over the date that WB previously put Remain in, but that movie will now come out in 2027 instead. Clayface’s September 11 slot will now be filled by Practical Magic 2, which was previously supposed to come out on September 18, so this is great news for Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock fans who are eager to see them reprise the Owens sisters.

Clayface only being pushed back a month isn’t too bad, as we could have had to deal with it being moved to 2027, the same year that Man of Tomorrow is released. Honestly, there may still be a chance that Clayface is delayed again, as there’s no shortage of major motion pictures that have repeatedly had their release dates changed. However, I hope that doesn’t happen for one specific reason: I like that October is becoming a good month to deliver Batman-related movies.

Think about it: both Joker movies were released in October, and that’s still the plan for 2027’s The Batman: Part II. Now we have Clayface, and frankly, I wouldn’t mind if October became the standard month for releasing Batman-related movies. It’s like how May is going back to being Star Wars’ month following that period where, between 2015 and 2019, all the movies set in a galaxy far, far away except Solo were slotted in November.

Sure, there are lighter depictions of Batman out there, like the 1960s TV show and The LEGO Batman Movie. But for the most part, the live-action Batman movies have been skewing darker, so I like the idea of them being released during the spooky season. Besides, we’re talking about one of pop culture’s most famous superheroes who more often than not draws in the big bucks at the box office. People are going to turn out to see Gotham City’s Dark Knight on the big screen no matter what time of year, so why not keep him and the characters tied to him in a month befitting that dark tone?

In any case, change your calendar to mark Clayface as a late October release. The third movie set in the DC Universe franchise stars Tom Rhys Harries as the Matt Hagen incarnation of the title character, as well as Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan. James Watkins directed Clayface, and Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini both worked on the script.