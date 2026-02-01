How To Watch Grammys 2026 Online And Live Stream The 68th Annual Awards From Anywhere

How To Watch Grammys 2026 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Airs: Sunday, February 1 Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Mon) / 12pm AEDT (Mon) US Stream: CBS via Fubo Free Trial| Paramount Plus International Stream: CityTV (CA) | Stan (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Grammys: Preview

The biggest night in music is here as a who’s who of the world’s biggest artists head to the Crypto.com Arena in LA for a night of glitz, glamour and Golden Gramophones. Trevor Noah returns to host one last time in a celebration of everything from hip-hop to K-Pop. Read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch Grammy Awards online and from anywhere with a VPN.

In what is being billed as the South African comedian’s farewell to the role after what will be his sixth stint, Trevor Noah is back to anchor proceedings. The former Daily Show host also continues his role behind the scenes, having joined as a producer for the ceremony last year. Whether this will truly be Noah’s swansong remains to be seen, but he’s always a safe pair of hands to lead this huge spectacle.

Performances to look out for this year include a headline solo effort from Sabrina Carpenter, while Pharell Williams and Clipse will also take to the stage. There’s also set to be a Best New Artist medley, featuring all the nominees in that breakout category, with the likes of Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr and The Marías coming together to deliver what is sure to be a spectacular showcase for the up and comers.

Of the major awards to be dished out, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 9 nods including Record of the Year and Album of the Year, while Lady Gaga refuses to fall into irrelevance with 7 nominations. Other Record of the Year nominees include Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny and Chappell Roan, with Gaga, Bad Bunny and Carpenter also battling it out for Album of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Leaon Thomas and more.

Some of the year's biggest earworms are up for Song of the Year, including KPop Demon Hunters’ “Golden,” “APT.” from Rosé & Bruno Mars and “Anxiety” by Doechii. “Golden” is also up for Best Song Written for Visual Media, alongside three tracks from Sinners and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Tron: Ares effort “As Alive As You Need Me to Be.” Ludwig Göransson’s score for Sinners could also win big, if it can head off competition from Wicked and How to Train Your Dragon, among others.

A more comprehensive list of nominations can be read below as the Grammys prepares to celebrate the best of the best in the last year of music. Read on for all you need to watch Grammys online and stream the 68th Annual Awards from anywhere.

How to watch Grammys 2026 in the US

(Image credit: CBS)

CBS is where you'll find the live broadcast of the 2025 Grammys, starting at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on Sunday, February 1.

Red carpet coverage can be streamed from 3pm PT / 6 pm ET on the Grammys website and across social media platforms, while you can catch the 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony from 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET, streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.

If you receive CBS as a part of your cable package already, you're all set, but for cord cutters, there's still plenty of options to live stream the event.

FuboTV is a comprehensive cable replacement. The entry-level Pro Plan will set you back $84.99 a month and provide you with around 200 channels. If you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

You can also live stream your local CBS network via Paramount Plus Premium, which costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year. If you'd rather opt for the Essential tier at $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, you'll be able to stream on catch-up the following day.

US viewers abroad can use a VPN to free stream the show just as they would back home.

How to watch Grammys 2026 online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the 2026 Grammys online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch US TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch the 2026 Grammys as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including FuboTV and Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the 2026 Grammys, head to Paramount Plus.

How to watch Grammys 2026 in Canada

(Image credit: CityTV)

Canadians will be able to watch the 2026 Grammys live on Citytv on Sunday, February 2.

Live streaming options are available via the Citytv website or the Citytv+ Prime Video add-on which is available for CA$9.99 a month. Both Prime Video and Citytv Plus offer a 7-day FREE trial.

You can also access the full live stream via Paramount Plus where you'll need the premium plan.

Canadians travelling overseas could look at a VPN to access their usual stream.

How to watch Grammys 2026 in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

The Grammys 2025 will stream exclusively on Stan in Australia on Monday, February 2 with the ceremony starting at 12pm AEDT.

Stan prices start at AU$12 per month, up to $22 for the premium tier.

If you're an Aussie abroad right now, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back home.

Can I watch Grammys 2026 in the UK?

It looks like Paramount Plus won't broadcast Grammys in the UK.

This means if you're a US viewer travelling in the UK, you'll need to sign up to a VPN to watch a stream as you would at home.

(Image credit: CBS)

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards Performers

Here's who is confirmed to be performing at this years awards:

Sabrina Carpenter

Addison Rae

Alex Warren

Katseye

Leon Thomas

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

Sombr

The Marías

Clipse

Pharrell Williams

The 67th Grammy Awards Nominees

Record of the Year

"DTMF" – Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny "Manchild" – Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter "Anxiety" – Doechii

Doechii "Wildflower" – Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish "Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga "Luther" – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Kendrick Lamar & SZA "The Subway" – Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan "APT." – Rosé & Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny Swag – Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Man's Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse

Clipse Mayhem – Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Mutt – Leon Thomas

Leon Thomas Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

"Abracadabra" by Lady Gaga

"Anxiety" by Doechii

"APT." by Rosé & Bruno Mars

"DTMF" by Bad Bunny

"Golden" (from KPop Demon Hunters) by Huntrix: Ejae, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami

"Luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Manchild" by Sabrina Carpenter

"Wildflower" by Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Daisies" – Justin Bieber

"Manchild" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Disease" – Lady Gaga

"The Subway" – Chappell Roan

"Messy" – Lola Young

Best Rock Performance

"U Should Not Be Doing That" – Amyl and the Sniffers

"The Emptiness Machine" – Linkin Park

"Never Enough" – Turnstile

"Mirtazapine" – Hayley Williams

"Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning" – Yungblud featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and II of Sleep Token

Best Rap Performance

"Outside" – Cardi B

"Chains & Whips" – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

"Anxiety" – Doechii

"TV Off" – Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay

"Darling, I" – Tyler, the Creator featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Country Solo Performance

"Nose on the Grindstone" – Tyler Childers

"Good News" – Shaboozey

"Bad as I Used to Be" (from F1 the Movie) – Chris Stapleton

"I Never Lie" – Zach Top

"Somewhere Over Laredo" – Lainey Wilson

Best New Artist