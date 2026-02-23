How To Watch BAFTAs 2026 Online And Stream The 79th Annual Awards For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The BAFTAs 2026 Online

Watch BAFTAs: Preview

Awards season is in full swing and now all movie industry eyes turn to the UK with BAFTA awards being dished out for the best from Britain and beyond. Alan Cumming takes a break from the duplicitous dealings of Ardross Castle to make his debut hosting the event, and with his cheeky sense of humour, we may be in for something a little more biting than David Tennant’s previous double duty. One Battle After Another leads the pack in nominations, with Sinners proving to have plenty of bite too, so read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch the BAFTA Film Awards for free and from anywhere with a VPN.

A star of stage and screen, Cumming seems a natural fit to anchor proceedings, especially with four seasons leading the US iteration of The Traitors under his kilt. Promising to “have a laugh and create some mischief,” expect some acid tongued humour, although the host has promised he “won’t be too mean.”

As for the awards themselves, One Battle After Another boasts 14 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Best Adapted Screenplay and a Best Actor nod for Leonardo DiCaprio. Other movies in the Best Film category include Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Hamnet, which could build on its Golden Globes success after. Both films make BAFTA history, becoming the most nominated film by a black director and female director respectively. Table tennis dramedy Marty Supreme and family drama Sentimental Value round out the Best Film pack.

Only three flicks are up for Best Animated Film this year, including Disney crowdpleasers Elio and Zootopia 2, while Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein misses out on any of the big awards. The Outstanding British Film category this year includes the likes of the divisive 28 Years Later, Tim Key and Tom Basden’s The Ballad of Wallis Island and the fourth Bridget Jones installment Mad About the Boy.

There’s also special awards this year for Universal Pictures chairwoman Donna Langley, who receives the BAFTA Fellowship, and Picturehouse Cinemas’ Creative Director Claire Binns, who receives the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award for her work driving distribution of films in the UK.

You can view the full list of nominations below as the Brits enter the 2026 awards fray. So read on for all you need to watch BAFTAs online and stream the 79th Annual Awards from anywhere.

How to watch BAFTAs 2026 in the UK for free

(Image credit: BBC)

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards will air live on BBC One on Sunday, February 22 at 7pm GMT. You'll also be able to stream and catch-up for free via BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Remember, iPlayer locks its content to Brits only. So if you're from the UK but abroad right now, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch BAFTAs 2026 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the 2026 BAFTAs online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, British citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their free stream from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch the 2026 BAFTAs as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the BAFTAs 2026, head to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch BAFTAs 2026 in the US

(Image credit: E! enteratinment)

In the US, the 2026 BAFTAs will air on E!, with the pre-recorded special going out at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday, February 22.

If you don't have an antenna or E! as part of your cable plan, there are still plenty of options to watch through a variety of cable alternatives. The most affordable option is Sling TV, where E! is available with its Sling Blue plan. The Sling TV price for this plan is $45 a month, though you can save 50% on your first month.

US viewers abroad can use a VPN to free stream the show just as they would back home.

Can I watch BAFTAs 2026 in Canada?

While the BAFTA awards formerly streamed on BritBox in Canada, no broadcaster has picked up the 2026 event.

Brits travelling in Canada could look at a VPN to access their usual stream.

How to watch BAFTAs 2026 in Australia

(Image credit: HBO Max)

In Australia, the 2026 BAFTAs will stream live on HBO Max from 6am AEDT on Monday, February 23. The show will be available on demand later in the day.

Max prices start at AU$11.99 per month or AU$119.99 per year Down Under, up to AU$21.99/AU$219.99 for the premium tier.

If you're an Aussie abroad right now, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back home.

The BAFTAs 2026 Nominees

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Yorgos Lanthimos – Bugonia

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Peter Mullan – I Swear

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Odessa A'zion – Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Emily Watson – Hamnet

Best Animated Film

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Film Not in the English Language

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Outstanding British Film