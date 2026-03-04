Will Bridgerton Recast Regè-Jean Page And Phoebe Dynevor? What The Showrunner Says About The Absent Characters

Bridgerton Season 4 has come and gone for those with a Netflix subscription, and many are likely already rewatching the historical romance’s latest episodes on the 2026 TV schedule and trying to figure out which Bridgerton sibling will be the focus of Season 5. However, some are probably wondering about when we’ll get to see the leads of that first blockbuster season again, Regè-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, and now we know whether or not those behind the show have considered recasting their characters.

What Bridgerton’s Showrunner Said About Possibly Recasting Regè-Jean Page And Phoebe Dynevor

As per tradition of the Bridgerton book series, each season has focused on a different sibling and their road to an ultimate happily ever after, while delivering some seriously sexy Regency romance scenes that have become the second most-watched NSFW scenes on Netflix. While fans will likely continue to see the leading stars of Seasons 3 and 4 going forward, along with those of Season 2, Phoebe Dynevor and Regè-Jean Page (who led Season 1) have been notably absent from all Bridgerton family proceedings as of late.

Especially considering how they didn’t show up during Francesca’s trying time in the fourth season, or for Benedict and Sophie’s triumphant wedding at the end of Season 4, many viewers are wondering if we could see Simon and Daphne be recast for future installments. When speaking with Variety recently, showrunner Jess Brownell addressed that very topic, and said:

We are not interested in recasting the characters. I think it would feel like a disservice to everything Regé and Phoebe set up in Season 1, and all the beautiful work they put into those characters. We would love to potentially have them back at some point, but I think, logistically, we want to make sure we bring them back when we have something really meaty for them. And to have them come back to say a line at a funeral and just prove that they were there, it wouldn’t feel right for many reasons.

As fans will likely remember, Daphne returned in the second season to help Anthony along with his journey to ultimately admitting he was in love with Kate and not her younger sister, but she’s been off screen since then. Of course, there was quite an uproar when fans found out that Simon and his portrayer, Page, wouldn’t return in Season 2, so it’s good to know that the series would love to have both actors and their characters back, but they want to make sure they have something important for them to do whenever they return.

Brownell also spoke to the fact that Daphne and Simon were absent for those two major family events in the fourth season. While it makes some sense that they wouldn’t have been able to get to London on time for that sudden and unexpected funeral, in her mind, the wedding is another matter:

So I think in my mind, the camera doesn’t capture everything. They’re hypothetically there; it’s television. But we would love to find a time to bring everyone back at some point in the future.

“The camera doesn’t capture everything.” Um…OK. Look, I went back to the wedding and we got a full view of the guests from overhead. I counted five empty seats, none of which were together to indicate that a couple wasn’t seated right before it started. It sounds like we’re supposed to just use our imaginations and fill in necessary blanks when it comes to Daphne and Simon not being around (Maybe they got there by the time Sophie made it to the altar?).

That seems a bit far-fetched, but the good news is that there is some hope that we’ll see both in the future, at least by the time all the Bridgertons are married.