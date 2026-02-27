How To Watch BRIT Awards 2026 Online And Live Stream The 46th Annual Ceremony For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The BRITs 2026 Online

Watch BRITs: Preview

The biggest night in British music is here! Jack Whitehall anchors proceedings for the sixth time, welcoming the likes of Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, Wolf Alice and more to the stage between dishing out some of the most coveted prizes in the UK music biz. It’s going to be a spectacular event, and with global streams available, read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch the BRIT Awards for free and from anywhere with a VPN.

Olivia Dean and Lola Young share the title of ‘most nominated’ this year with each enjoying five nods apiece. Dean is in the mix for Album of the Year (The Art of Loving) as well as featuring twice in the Song of the Year category. Young, meanwhile, battles it out with Olivia Dean and (others) in Song of the Year, British Artist of the Year, and more.

On the international front, artists such as Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga are up for International Artist of the Year, while K-Pop Demon Hunters’ HUNTR/X take on Haim, Turnstile and more for the International Group of the Year award. Noel Gallagher is set to be the recipient of Songwriter of the Year, while Mark Ronson takes a break from twenty years of hit making to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Music award.

Other performances to look out for include what’s sure to be an emotional effort from Alex Warren, a celebratory set from Mark Ronson, and HUNTR/X, whose evening will be golden regardless of their awards success.

Music fans won’t want to miss these iconic awards, and you can view the full list of nominations below. So read on for all you need to watch BRITs online and stream the 46th annual awards from anywhere.

How to watch BRITs 2026 in the UK for free

(Image credit: ITV)

The 2026 BRIT Awards will air live on ITV on Saturday, February 28 at 8:15pm GMT. You'll also be able to stream and catch-up for free via ITVX.

For the first time, UK viewers will also be able to stream the show via ITV’s ITV’s YouTube channel 30 minutes after the main broadcast.

ITVX, ITV’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV Licence.

Remember, ITVX locks its content to British residents only. So if you're from the UK but abroad right now, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch BRITs 2026 online from anywhere

If you're a UK resident on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the 2026 BRITs online just as you would at home.

While services like ITVX block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, British residents overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their free stream from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch the 2026 BRITs as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step guide to using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access – for the BRITs 2026, head to ITVX.

How to watch BRITs 2026 in the US, Canada, Australia and beyond

(Image credit: YouTube)

Globally, the 2026 BRIT Awards will stream for free on YouTube. While Brits can tune in from 8:15pm GMT on Saturday, February 28, international viewers can stream the show half an hour later at 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT / 7:45am AEDT (Sun).

UK viewers abroad looking to watch the ITV coverage can use a VPN to free stream the show just as they would back home.

The BRITs 2026 Nominees

British Album of the Year

The Boy Who Played the Harp – Dave

West End Girl – Lily Allen

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

People Watching – Sam Fender

The Clearing – Wolf Alice

Song of the Year

"Blessings" – Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

"The Days (Notion Remix)" – Chrystal and Notion

"Defying Gravity" – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

"Azizam" – Ed Sheeran

"Victory Lap" – Fred Again, Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

"Survive" – Lewis Capaldi

"Messy" – Lola Young

"Nice to Meet You" – Myles Smith

"Man I Need" – Olivia Dean

"Where Is My Husband!" – Raye

"Rein Me In" – Sam Fender and Olivia Dean

"Family Matters" – Skye Newman

British Artist of the Year

Dave

Fred Again

JADE

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

British Group

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

International Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Rosalía

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, the Creator

International Group of the Year

Geese

Haim

Tame Impala

HUNTR/X (Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

Turnstile

Best International Song

"Ordinary" – Alex Warren

"Pink Pony Club" – Chappell Roan

"No Broke Boys" – Disco Lines & Tinashe

"Sailor Song" – Gigi Perez

"That's So True" – Gracie Abrams

"Golden" – HUNTR/X (Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

"Die with a Smile" – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

"Love Me Not" – Ravyn Lenae

"APT." – Rosé & Bruno Mars

"Manchild" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Undressed" – Sombr

"The Fate of Ophelia" – Taylor Swift

The BRITs 2026 FAQs

Who is performing at the 2026 BRIT Awards?

Confirmed to be taking to the stage this year are:

Olivia Dean

Mark Ronson

Harry Styles

Wolf Alice

Rosalía

HUNTR/X (Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

Alex Warren

Sombr

Where are the 2026 Brit Awards taking place? For the first time ever, the BRIT Awards are venturing outside of London, with this year's event taking place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.