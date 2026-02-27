How To Watch BRIT Awards 2026 Online And Live Stream The 46th Annual Ceremony For Free From Anywhere
Jack Whitehall hosts with Olivia Dean and Harry Styles set to perform
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
How To Watch The BRITs 2026 Online
Airs: Saturday, February 28
Time: 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT / 8:15pm GMT / 7:15am AEDT (Sun)
Free Stream: ITVX (live), YouTube (ITV) (delayed) (UK) | YouTube (delayed) (Global)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch BRITs: Preview
The biggest night in British music is here! Jack Whitehall anchors proceedings for the sixth time, welcoming the likes of Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, Wolf Alice and more to the stage between dishing out some of the most coveted prizes in the UK music biz. It’s going to be a spectacular event, and with global streams available, read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch the BRIT Awards for free and from anywhere with a VPN.
Olivia Dean and Lola Young share the title of ‘most nominated’ this year with each enjoying five nods apiece. Dean is in the mix for Album of the Year (The Art of Loving) as well as featuring twice in the Song of the Year category. Young, meanwhile, battles it out with Olivia Dean and (others) in Song of the Year, British Artist of the Year, and more.
On the international front, artists such as Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga are up for International Artist of the Year, while K-Pop Demon Hunters’ HUNTR/X take on Haim, Turnstile and more for the International Group of the Year award. Noel Gallagher is set to be the recipient of Songwriter of the Year, while Mark Ronson takes a break from twenty years of hit making to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Music award.
Other performances to look out for include what’s sure to be an emotional effort from Alex Warren, a celebratory set from Mark Ronson, and HUNTR/X, whose evening will be golden regardless of their awards success.
Music fans won’t want to miss these iconic awards, and you can view the full list of nominations below. So read on for all you need to watch BRITs online and stream the 46th annual awards from anywhere.
How to watch BRITs 2026 in the UK for free
The 2026 BRIT Awards will air live on ITV on Saturday, February 28 at 8:15pm GMT. You'll also be able to stream and catch-up for free via ITVX.
For the first time, UK viewers will also be able to stream the show via ITV’s ITV’s YouTube channel 30 minutes after the main broadcast.
ITVX, ITV’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV Licence.
Remember, ITVX locks its content to British residents only. So if you're from the UK but abroad right now, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.
How to watch BRITs 2026 online from anywhere
If you're a UK resident on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the 2026 BRITs online just as you would at home.
While services like ITVX block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, British residents overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their free stream from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch the 2026 BRITs as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step guide to using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access – for the BRITs 2026, head to ITVX.
How to watch BRITs 2026 in the US, Canada, Australia and beyond
Globally, the 2026 BRIT Awards will stream for free on YouTube. While Brits can tune in from 8:15pm GMT on Saturday, February 28, international viewers can stream the show half an hour later at 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT / 7:45am AEDT (Sun).
UK viewers abroad looking to watch the ITV coverage can use a VPN to free stream the show just as they would back home.
The BRITs 2026 Nominees
British Album of the Year
- The Boy Who Played the Harp – Dave
- West End Girl – Lily Allen
- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
- People Watching – Sam Fender
- The Clearing – Wolf Alice
Song of the Year
- "Blessings" – Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
- "The Days (Notion Remix)" – Chrystal and Notion
- "Defying Gravity" – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
- "Azizam" – Ed Sheeran
- "Victory Lap" – Fred Again, Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
- "Survive" – Lewis Capaldi
- "Messy" – Lola Young
- "Nice to Meet You" – Myles Smith
- "Man I Need" – Olivia Dean
- "Where Is My Husband!" – Raye
- "Rein Me In" – Sam Fender and Olivia Dean
- "Family Matters" – Skye Newman
British Artist of the Year
- Dave
- Fred Again
- JADE
- Lily Allen
- Little Simz
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Sam Fender
- Self Esteem
British Group
- The Last Dinner Party
- Pulp
- Sleep Token
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
International Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Chappell Roan
- CMAT
- Doechii
- Lady Gaga
- Rosalía
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Sombr
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, the Creator
International Group of the Year
- Geese
- Haim
- Tame Impala
- HUNTR/X (Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
- Turnstile
Best International Song
- "Ordinary" – Alex Warren
- "Pink Pony Club" – Chappell Roan
- "No Broke Boys" – Disco Lines & Tinashe
- "Sailor Song" – Gigi Perez
- "That's So True" – Gracie Abrams
- "Golden" – HUNTR/X (Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
- "Die with a Smile" – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
- "Love Me Not" – Ravyn Lenae
- "APT." – Rosé & Bruno Mars
- "Manchild" – Sabrina Carpenter
- "Undressed" – Sombr
- "The Fate of Ophelia" – Taylor Swift
The BRITs 2026 FAQs
Who is performing at the 2026 BRIT Awards?
Confirmed to be taking to the stage this year are:
- Olivia Dean
- Mark Ronson
- Harry Styles
- Wolf Alice
- Rosalía
- HUNTR/X (Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
- Alex Warren
- Sombr
Where are the 2026 Brit Awards taking place?
For the first time ever, the BRIT Awards are venturing outside of London, with this year's event taking place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.