How To Watch Golden Globes 2026 Online And Live Stream The 82nd Annual Awards From Anywhere

How To Watch The Golden Globes 2026 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Airs: Sunday, January 11 Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Mon) / 12pm AEDT (Mon) US Broadcast: CBS via FuboTV North American Stream: Paramount Plus (US) | CityTV (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Golden Globes - Preview

Awards season proper gets underway as one of the biggest nights in film and TV arrives. After her history making turn last year, Nikki Glasser returns to host so expect more barbed humour and risqué roasts. One Battle After Another and The White Lotus lead the nominations, so read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch the Golden Globe Awards from anywhere with a VPN.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Glasser spoke of how the positive reception to last year’s stint is both a blessing and a curse. “I kind of nailed it” she says, “And it scares me, because that was kind of lightning in a bottle (...) Everything worked out. So it’s a high bar. I’m kind of screwed.” But, the comedian seems confident she can deliver again: “I could do it tonight and feel like I have a solid monologue.”

Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest, One Battle After Another, leads the film nominations, with nine nods in categories including Best Director and Best Performance for star Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as being up for Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category. Big genre pictures such as Frankenstein and Sinners are also up for Best Motion Picture on the Drama side of things, while viral sensation KPop Demon Hunters leads the animated nominations. Musical sequel Wicked: For Good enjoys five nods, while Dwayne Johnson’s step back into more serious fare pays off with a nomination for his performance in The Smashing Machine.

On the small screen, The White Lotus leads the pack and receives its highest number of nominations ever (six) for arguably its worst season, while Netflix’s water cooler mini-series Adolescence earns five nods. The Bear (Musical or Comedy) and Slow Horses (Drama) continue to enjoy the biggest nominations in the wrong categories, while Only Murders in the Building and Severance are both up for four awards.

The full list of nominations can be seen below as Tinsel Town’s most glamorous season of the year gets underway. Read on for all you need to watch Golden Globe Awards online and stream the 83rd Annual Awards from anywhere.

How to watch Golden Globes 2026 online from anywhere

If you're an American citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the 2026 Golden Globes online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount+ will only show the catalogue of the country you're in, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch American TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, American citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch the 2026 Golden Globes as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount+. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for Paramount+, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US or Australia.

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the 2026 Golden Globes, head to Paramount+.

How to watch Golden Globes 2026 in the US

(Image credit: CBS)

CBS is where you'll find the live broadcast of the 2026 Golden Globes, starting at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on Sunday, January 11.

If you receive CBS as a part of your cable package already, you're all set, but for cord cutters, there's still plenty of options to live stream the event.

FuboTV is a comprehensive cable replacement. The entry-level Pro Plan will set you back $84.99 a month and provides you with around 200 channels. And, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

You can also live stream your local CBS network via Paramount Plus Premium, which costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, or, if you'd rather opt for the Essential tier at $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, you'll be able to stream on catch-up the following day.

Aussies in the US can use a VPN to free stream the show just as they would back home.

How to watch Golden Globes 2026 in Canada

Canadians will be able to watch the 2026 Golden Globes live on Citytv on Sunday, January 11.

Live streaming options are available via the Citytv website or the Citytv+ Prime Video add-on which is available for CA$9.99 a month. Both Prime Video and Citytv Plus offer a 7-day FREE trial.

Aussie viewers in Canada could look at a VPN to access their usual stream.

How to watch Golden Globes 2026 in Australia

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Aussies can stream the ceremony on Paramount Plus from 7:30am AEDT on Monday, January 12.

If you're from Oz but abroad right now, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

Can I watch Golden Globes 2026 in the UK?

As has been the case in recent years, the 2026 Golden Globes will not be streaming in the UK.

This means if you're an American viewer travelling in Blighty, you'll need to sign up to a VPN to watch a stream as you would at home.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes Nominees

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Drama) – Actor

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Drama) – Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) – Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) – Actress

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best Television Series (Drama)

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance in a Television Series (Drama) – Actor

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Best Performance in a Television Series (Drama) – Actress

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Britt Lower – Severance

Helen Mirren – MobLand

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Best Performance in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) – Actor

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell – Chad Powers

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) – Actress

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television – Actor

Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law – Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television – Actress