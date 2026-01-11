How To Watch Golden Globes 2026 Online And Live Stream The 82nd Annual Awards From Anywhere
Nikki Glasser returns to host the 2026 film and TV awards
How To Watch The Golden Globes 2026 Online
Airs: Sunday, January 11
Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Mon) / 12pm AEDT (Mon)
US Broadcast: CBS via FuboTV
North American Stream: Paramount Plus (US) | CityTV (CA)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Golden Globes - Preview
Awards season proper gets underway as one of the biggest nights in film and TV arrives. After her history making turn last year, Nikki Glasser returns to host so expect more barbed humour and risqué roasts. One Battle After Another and The White Lotus lead the nominations, so read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch the Golden Globe Awards from anywhere with a VPN.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Glasser spoke of how the positive reception to last year’s stint is both a blessing and a curse. “I kind of nailed it” she says, “And it scares me, because that was kind of lightning in a bottle (...) Everything worked out. So it’s a high bar. I’m kind of screwed.” But, the comedian seems confident she can deliver again: “I could do it tonight and feel like I have a solid monologue.”
Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest, One Battle After Another, leads the film nominations, with nine nods in categories including Best Director and Best Performance for star Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as being up for Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category. Big genre pictures such as Frankenstein and Sinners are also up for Best Motion Picture on the Drama side of things, while viral sensation KPop Demon Hunters leads the animated nominations. Musical sequel Wicked: For Good enjoys five nods, while Dwayne Johnson’s step back into more serious fare pays off with a nomination for his performance in The Smashing Machine.
On the small screen, The White Lotus leads the pack and receives its highest number of nominations ever (six) for arguably its worst season, while Netflix’s water cooler mini-series Adolescence earns five nods. The Bear (Musical or Comedy) and Slow Horses (Drama) continue to enjoy the biggest nominations in the wrong categories, while Only Murders in the Building and Severance are both up for four awards.
The full list of nominations can be seen below as Tinsel Town’s most glamorous season of the year gets underway. Read on for all you need to watch Golden Globe Awards online and stream the 83rd Annual Awards from anywhere.
How to watch Golden Globes 2026 online from anywhere
If you're an American citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the 2026 Golden Globes online just as you would at home.
While services like Paramount+ will only show the catalogue of the country you're in, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch American TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, American citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch the 2026 Golden Globes as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount+. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server - for Paramount+, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US or Australia.
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the 2026 Golden Globes, head to Paramount+.
How to watch Golden Globes 2026 in the US
CBS is where you'll find the live broadcast of the 2026 Golden Globes, starting at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on Sunday, January 11.
If you receive CBS as a part of your cable package already, you're all set, but for cord cutters, there's still plenty of options to live stream the event.
FuboTV is a comprehensive cable replacement. The entry-level Pro Plan will set you back $84.99 a month and provides you with around 200 channels. And, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.
You can also live stream your local CBS network via Paramount Plus Premium, which costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, or, if you'd rather opt for the Essential tier at $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, you'll be able to stream on catch-up the following day.
Aussies in the US can use a VPN to free stream the show just as they would back home.
How to watch Golden Globes 2026 in Canada
Canadians will be able to watch the 2026 Golden Globes live on Citytv on Sunday, January 11.
Live streaming options are available via the Citytv website or the Citytv+ Prime Video add-on which is available for CA$9.99 a month. Both Prime Video and Citytv Plus offer a 7-day FREE trial.
Aussie viewers in Canada could look at a VPN to access their usual stream.
How to watch Golden Globes 2026 in Australia
Aussies can stream the ceremony on Paramount Plus from 7:30am AEDT on Monday, January 12.
If you're from Oz but abroad right now, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.
Can I watch Golden Globes 2026 in the UK?
As has been the case in recent years, the 2026 Golden Globes will not be streaming in the UK.
This means if you're an American viewer travelling in Blighty, you'll need to sign up to a VPN to watch a stream as you would at home.
The 83rd Annual Golden Globes Nominees
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Drama) – Actor
- Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Drama) – Actress
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson – Hedda
- Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) – Actor
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- George Clooney – Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) – Actress
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Best Television Series (Drama)
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Best Performance in a Television Series (Drama) – Actor
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo – Task
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Best Performance in a Television Series (Drama) – Actress
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Britt Lower – Severance
- Helen Mirren – MobLand
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Best Performance in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) – Actor
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell – Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen – The Studio
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) – Actress
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television – Actor
- Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law – Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television – Actress
- Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.