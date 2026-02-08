Watch Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Online

Watch Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: Preview

The TV event of the year is about to kickoff! The NFL’s championship game is a colossal cultural event, thrilling tens of millions globally when Super Bowl Sunday arrives. And though we’re psyched for an epic showdown between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, we’re personally tuning in to witness Latin superstar Bad Bunny make his solo halftime show debut. Line up a free stream now with our viewing guide, below, which will explain how to watch Super Bowl LX halftime show 100% free from anywhere.

Fresh off of his groundbreaking success at the Grammy’s, Bad Bunny will make history for the second time in a single week when he enters Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara as the halftime performer for Super Bowl 60 (aka the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show), becoming the first-ever Latin and Spanish-speaking star to perform solo. The prestigious spot has previously been occupied by legends like Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, and Prince, with Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 performance drawing in a record audience of 134 million.

Bad Bunny (real name Benito Ocasio) will take to the field following the game’s second quarter. But what can viewers expect? Well, prepare to shake those hips, as Benito declared that “the world will dance” during his Super Bowl set. And there’s no doubt that, after taking home the Grammy for Album of the Year with Debí Tirar Más Fotos, he’ll be performing beloved tracks like “Baile Inolvidable” and “DtMF” from that record, both of which have more than a billion streams on Spotify.

Another highly-anticipated aspect of this spectacular annual event? Those hush-hush celebrity guest appearances. Again, we know tantalizingly little about what's to come. But among the VIPs speculated to join Benito on stage are Lady Gaga, Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko, Jennifer Lopez, and Daddy Yankee, the latter collaborating with the hit artist on his 2020 track “La Santa.” Either way, we expect the star power and sheer spectacle to be staggering.

Yes, Bad Bunny has arrived – and we just know he's going to score a touchdown. Read on for how to watch Super Bowl LX Halftime show online and access a free stream anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Can I watch Super Bowl LX Halftime Show for free? Yes, depending on your location, the are various services streaming the Super Bowl 60 halftime show 100% free of charge. Among them, the UK's 5 will air all the action late on Sunday, February 8, with kickoff around 11:30pm GMT and the halftime show expected roughly an hour later – dependent on game-related delays. Meanwhile, you’ll find it on 7plus in Australia, with the halftime show going out live on Monday, February 9 about 12pm AEDT. Meanwhile, US viewers who haven’t previously used a Fubo or Hulu + Live TV subscription could watch Super Bowl 60 halftime show courtesy of a introductory free trial. Out of the country? Download a VPN to watch Super Bowl 60 halftime show wherever you are.

How to watch Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show just like you normally would.

It’s exclusive to Peacock in the US, but there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens traveling overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show on Peacock no matter where they are, and just like they would back home.

Watch Super Bowl LX halftime show as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - US viewers abroad will want to access a service like Fubo or Peacock

Watch Super Bowl LX Halftime Show online free in the US

Gameday has arrived! Those in the US can intercept the Super Bowl LX halftime show on NBC or Telemundo this Sunday, February 8.

The Patriots-Seahawks game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT, which means – depending on how often the game stops for timeouts and injuries, etc. – the halftime show should roughly air about 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Don’t have cable? OTT services like Fubo and Hulu + Live TV allow you to live stream channels like NBC and watch the Super Bowl LX halftime show online.

Both offer free trials to new subscribers. Fubo plans offer a 5-day free trial, with its Pro plan providing in excess of 200 channels. After the promo, your first month is a discounted $48.99 before reverting to the standard $73.99. Then there’s Hulu + Live TV, which grants you 3-day free access before charging a monthly $89.99 for over 90 live channels, with Disney Plus and ESPN Select included.

Alternatively, there’s NBC streamer, Peacock. It doesn’t provide a free trial, but for a $16.99 monthly fee you can get Peacock Premium Plus, which delivers a live stream of NBC, Peacock originals, hit TV series and films, plus the ability to download content to watch on the go. Though if you can wait to watch Super Bowl 2026, though, its available next-day on Peacock Premium for $10.99.

US viewers travelling overseas can use a VPN to stream the show just as they would back home.

How to watch Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show online in Canada

Those in Canada can watch Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show on the CTV channel, on Sunday, February 8 and at the same time as its US broadcast. Though if you want to watch it online, you’ll need to enter your cable provider details first.

How to watch Super Bowl LX Halftime Show online FREE in the UK

UK fans of Bad Bunny look no further. Channel 5 has the rights to the Super Bowl XL halftime show, with coverage beginning Sunday, February 8 at 11:30pm GMT. At least, that’s when the game begins. Don’t expect the halftime show to start until around 12.30am, early on Monday morning.

Don’t have cable? Live stream the 2026 Super Bowl on 5, Channel 5’s streaming service, or on-demand after broadcast. It’s 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for an account by entering a few details, like your name, DOB, and email address. You should also possess a valid TV licence.

How to watch Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show online FREE in Australia

Aussies can watch the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show on Monday, February 9, too, thanks to Channel 7 and streaming service 7plus. Kickoff is from 10:30am AEDT, which means the highly-anticipated halftime show shouldn’t hit the air until about 12pm AEDT.

It’s FREE to watch with a 7plus account. Just create an account using a few personal details, like you name and birthday, and you can access live channels and on-demand content totally free. However, its geo-locked and accessible only to those currently within Australia.

