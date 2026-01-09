How To Watch Heated Rivalry Online In The UK From Anywhere
British audiences can finally watch Heated Rivalry
Watch Heated Rivalry Online In The UK
Release Date: Saturday, January 10
UK Stream: Sky via NOW
International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | HBO Max (AU) | Sky (UK)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Heated Rivalry: Preview
This steamy, NSFW romance emerged as one of late 2025’s breakout hits, earning acclaim for its raw, often gut-wrenching exploration of what elite professional sport can mean for a closeted couple. Unafraid to balance heat with heart, the series quickly distinguished itself as more than just a sexy drama.
Based on Rachel Reid’s beloved novel, Heated Rivalry follows the years-long relationship between pro hockey superstars Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie). From the outset, it wastes no time transforming competitive fury into undeniable sexual tension.
Shane, an Asian Canadian hockey phenom, and Ilya, a notoriously abrasive Russian-born star, are titans of the game, fiercely competitive, media-savvy, and seemingly destined to despise one another. Yet beneath the trash talk and bruising body checks simmers an intense attraction neither man expects nor can easily ignore. Spanning nearly a decade, their secret relationship unfolds in stolen moments and clandestine reunions, carried out under the pseudonyms “Jane” and “Lily” to shield their careers and public images.
The series earned rave reviews around the world, and now British audiences will finally be able to experience it for themselves, with Sky set to bring Heated Rivalry to UK screens.
Watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK
It’s been a long wait, but Heated Rivalry finally makes its UK debut on Saturday, January 10, landing on Sky with all six episodes available to stream instantly.
Sky is, of course, accessible via a traditional TV package, but the easiest cord-cutting option is NOW. To watch, you’ll need the Entertainment membership, which starts at £9.99 per month.
Viewers looking for higher picture quality can also upgrade their experience. NOW’s Boost and Ultra Boost add-ons unlock HD and UHD streaming, priced at £6 and £9 per month respectively.
Outside the UK right now? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you access Sky or NOW from abroad — with more details on how that works below.
How to watch Heated Rivalry online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Heated Rivalry online just as you would at home.
For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Heated Rivalry online as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including HBO Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from £2.59 a month with its 2-year plan
2. Connect to a server – for Sky, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the United Kingdom.
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - to watch Heated Rivalry, head to Sky or NOW.
How to watch Heated Rivalry online outside the UK
The UK is one of the last places to get Heated Rivalry with the US, Australia and Canada already able to binge the full series.
In the US and Australia you’ll need a HBO Max subscription while in Canada you will require Crave.
Heated Rivalry Trailer
Heated Rivalry Cast
- Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander
- Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov
- François Arnaud as Scott Hunter
- Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander
- Dylan Walsh as David Hollander
- Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana Vetrova
- Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry
- Callan Potter as Hayden Pike
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018 and writing for fun for much longer. He currently works across Future Plc brands like TechRadar, T3, Games Radar, and What Hi-Fi?, where he has produced detailed guides on the best streaming services and regularly writes How to Watch pieces informing our readers where to watch the hottest new films and TV shows.
In addition to his work with Future, Daniel writes broadly on topics across the cultural spectrum, including photography, sculpture, painting, and film, the latter being the medium closest to his heart. He’s been published in Aesthetica, The Brooklyn Rail, and Eyeline magazine, interviewed various artists and has reviewed exhibitions within the UK and internationally. He’s also commissioned by curators and artists to help produce catalogue essays, press releases, and museum wall text.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.