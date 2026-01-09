How To Watch Heated Rivalry Online In The UK From Anywhere

Watch Heated Rivalry Online In The UK

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Saturday, January 10 UK Stream: Sky via NOW International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | HBO Max (AU) | Sky (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Heated Rivalry: Preview

This steamy, NSFW romance emerged as one of late 2025’s breakout hits, earning acclaim for its raw, often gut-wrenching exploration of what elite professional sport can mean for a closeted couple. Unafraid to balance heat with heart, the series quickly distinguished itself as more than just a sexy drama.

Based on Rachel Reid’s beloved novel, Heated Rivalry follows the years-long relationship between pro hockey superstars Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie). From the outset, it wastes no time transforming competitive fury into undeniable sexual tension.

Shane, an Asian Canadian hockey phenom, and Ilya, a notoriously abrasive Russian-born star, are titans of the game, fiercely competitive, media-savvy, and seemingly destined to despise one another. Yet beneath the trash talk and bruising body checks simmers an intense attraction neither man expects nor can easily ignore. Spanning nearly a decade, their secret relationship unfolds in stolen moments and clandestine reunions, carried out under the pseudonyms “Jane” and “Lily” to shield their careers and public images.

The series earned rave reviews around the world, and now British audiences will finally be able to experience it for themselves, with Sky set to bring Heated Rivalry to UK screens.

Watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK

It’s been a long wait, but Heated Rivalry finally makes its UK debut on Saturday, January 10, landing on Sky with all six episodes available to stream instantly.

Sky is, of course, accessible via a traditional TV package, but the easiest cord-cutting option is NOW. To watch, you’ll need the Entertainment membership, which starts at £9.99 per month.

Viewers looking for higher picture quality can also upgrade their experience. NOW’s Boost and Ultra Boost add-ons unlock HD and UHD streaming, priced at £6 and £9 per month respectively.

Outside the UK right now? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you access Sky or NOW from abroad — with more details on how that works below.

How to watch Heated Rivalry online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Heated Rivalry online just as you would at home.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Heated Rivalry online as if you were at home with a VPN

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

How to watch Heated Rivalry online outside the UK

The UK is one of the last places to get Heated Rivalry with the US, Australia and Canada already able to binge the full series.

In the US and Australia you’ll need a HBO Max subscription while in Canada you will require Crave.

Heated Rivalry Trailer

Heated Rivalry Cast