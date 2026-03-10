One Move Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Is (Allegedly) Considering If They Split

The past few years have seen Kanye West and Bianca Censori draw considerable attention for a myriad of reasons. Since they secretly tied the knot in 2022, their public outings (including that nude outfit situation at the 2025 Grammys), have been much discussed. At the same time, rumors have also swirled around the stability of their marriage. West (48) and his wife (31) are reportedly still together, though an insider now claims that should the marriage dissolve at some point, Censori has an idea.

Various claims regarding the supposed dynamics within Ye and Censori’s relationship point to the notion of the latter not having much autonomy or say in choices that are made. There are those who’ve disputed those rumors, though, and recently shared comments from one of OK Magazine’s sources align with that sentiment. On that note, the individual claims that Censori is allegedly aiming to release a tell-all memoir in the event that her relationship with West doesn’t last. The insider dropped claims about why Censori would consider this:

Bianca is far more strategic than people give her credit for. She is fully aware that she occupies a unique position – she has seen and experienced things from the inside that the public has only speculated about. She understands that if she ever chose to tell her story in her own words, the level of attention would be immense. There would be global headlines, serious bidding wars and an appetite to hear her perspective without Kanye's influence shaping it. It is not a question of whether there would be demand for her autobiography. That is a given.

From the outside looking in, Censori and West have seemingly had some interesting experiences together. Aside from the secret wedding and Grammys situation, the two have traveled extensively and paid visits to some offbeat locales, including a sex shop in Spain. What the allegations above seem to suggest is that Censori is aware that there would be considerable public interest in a tell-all book written from her perspective. Still, the insider went on to share claims about why this project would reportedly be tough to start:

The real issue is timing and intention. She is weighing whether speaking out would serve her long-term goals or whether silence benefits her more for now. If she ever decides the balance tips in favor of disclosure, she knows she would be holding a very powerful card. Until then, she is keeping her options open and maintaining control over when – and if – that moment comes.

It was in early 2023 that Ye and Bianca Censori (who worked as an architectural designer with her husband’s Yeezy brand) were first spotted in public together. Censori was subsequently seen scantily clad in public, leading some to wonder about whether she chose her own wardrobe. Much of 2025 saw the pair dealing with divorce rumors, as it was said that Censori wanted to leave her husband but found it difficult to do so due to him being controlling. West even rapped about his wife leaving him in a single called “BIANCA.”

By June 2025, it was reported that Censori had given her spouse the “ultimatum” that he either spend time in a “holistic therapy spa” with her for assistance with his mental health struggles or she would leave him. In February, Censori spoke to Vanity Fair in what was the longest interview she’d given since marrying the “Jesus Walks” performer. Censori stressed that she had the ability to make choices within her marriage and voiced her continued support for Ye.

Bianca Censori’s comments would suggest that a divorce isn’t something that she’d ideally want. So these claims regarding a tell-all should be taken with a massive grain of salt.