How To Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 And Stream The Game Of Thrones Prequel Free From Anywhere

How To Watch House of the Dragon Season 2

Watch House of the Dragon Season 2: Synopsis

The award-winning House of the Dragon is back, boldly charting the events of the Targaryen war known as the “Dance of the Dragons”. While its freshman outing was a slow burn, fans can expect a fiery blaze from Season 2 as the question of succession erupts into civil war across the Seven Kingdoms. Psyched for more Game of Thrones-style drama, duelling dragons, and spectacular battles? Then catch every episode with our guide below, which explains how to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 online from anywhere.

Following last season’s tragic finale, the schism between the Black and the Green councils seems absolutely irreparable. So, flying the Black flag for Rhaenyra’s claim (Emma D’Arcy) on the Iron Throne is her husband-uncle Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), and their Velaryon brothers-in-arms, including the seafaring Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint).

And on Team Green? The illegitimate King Aegon Targaryen (Boo! Hiss!), his mother, Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), and the sociopathic Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), whose hulking dragon Vhagar shattered any hope of a peaceful reconciliation when it impetuously devoured Rhaenyra’s young son, Lucerys.

Unsurprisingly, writer Sara Hess confirmed that Season 2 contains a revenge plot, and that looks set to kick off instantly with debut episode “A Son for a Son.” It’s been described as featuring one of the series' most horrific deaths, so expect the bad feeling between Rhaenyra and former bestie Alicent to further curdle into bitter hatred and ongoing familicide.

Advance reception of the show's sophomore season has been incredibly positive, with a third season of House of the Dragon already green-lit. Boasting an initial Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%, early reviews have lauded Season 2 as superior in every way to its acclaimed predecessor, which delivers more breath-taking spectacle and devastation both on the battlefield and in the dragon-clouded skies.

Excited to dive back into George R. R. Martin's epic fantasy world? We’ve detailed everything you need to know for how to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 online in the following guide, including the show’s weekly episode release schedule.

Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 online for free in the US

The Targaryen war of succession begins! You can watch House of the Dragon Season 2 from Sunday, June 16 on HBO and Max, with episodes airing weekly from 9pm ET/PT.

For a limited time, Max is offering new subscribers a 7-day free trial. That means viewers could watch award-winning TV shows and blockbusters absolutely free, when they register to the service before Sunday, June 23.

After your trial, you'll pay for a Max subscription with plans starting from $9.99 a month. But if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you’ll want to pick the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streams for $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).

How to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch House of the Dragon Season 2 online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch House of the Dragon as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for House of the Dragon, head to Max.

Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 in the UK

UK fans can watch House of the Dragon Season 2 on Monday, June 17 and catch all the Westerosi drama at the same time as their US cousins. Episodes will be simulcast weekly on Sky via the Sky Atlantic channel at 2am BST every week, and repeated later the same day at 9pm BST.

Sky TV packages start from £26 a month. For a more flexible streaming option, you can sign up to NOW's Entertainment pass. It costs £9.99 a month, with the option to cancel your membership at any time. You can also pick the £6.99 deal currently, but that will tie you into a 6-month contract.

How to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 in Australia for free

If you’re located in Australia, you’ll want Binge to watch House of the Dragon Season 2. Episodes are available to stream weekly, beginning from Monday, June 17.

With Binge you can stream shows like House of the Dragon at your leisure and pay as little as $10 a month for your subscription. That's only after Binge's very generous 14-day free trial period.

In Australia you can also watch the show through linear channel Foxtel Showcase, or through streaming service Foxtel Now. The latter comes with a 10-day free trial, after which memberships start from AU$25 a month.

Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 in Canada

Canadians can watch House of the Dragon Season 2 with a subscription to Crave, and watch the deadly “Dance of the Dragons” unfold. The first episode, “A Son for a Son,” debuts on Sunday, June 16 at 9pm PT/ET, live on the linear HBO channel or on-demand.

You have a choice of three plans to subscribe to with Crave. Basic is its cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer

What Is The House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode Release Schedule? Episode 1: Sunday, June 16 (US, CA) / Monday, June 17 (UK, AU)

Episode 2: Sunday, June 23 (US, CA) / Monday, June 24 (UK, AU)

Episode 3: Sunday, June 30 (US, CA) / Monday, July 1 (UK, AU)

Episode 4: Sunday, July 7 (US, CA) / Monday, July 8 (UK, AU)

Episode 5: Sunday, July 14 (US, CA) / Monday, July 15 (UK, AU)

Episode 6: Sunday, July 21 (US, CA) / Monday, July 22 (UK, AU)

Episode 7: Sunday, July 28 (US, CA) / Monday, July 29 (UK, AU)

Episode 8: Sunday, August 4 (US, CA) / Monday, August 5 (UK, AU)

Who Is In The Cast Of House Of The Dragon Season 2? Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon

Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen

Phia Saban as Queen Helaena Targaryen

Jefferson Hall as twins Lord Jason Lannister and Ser Tyland Lannister

Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong

Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower

Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull

Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome

Kieran Bew as Hugh,

Tom Bennett as Ulf

Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark