How To Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 And Stream The Game Of Thrones Prequel Free From Anywhere
The brutal “Dance of the Dragons” finally begins
How To Watch House of the Dragon Season 2
|Release date: Sunday, June 16
|New Episodes: Sundays at 9pm ET/PT
|Channel: HBO
|US Stream: free on Max with limited 7-day trial (US)
|International streaming options: Sky (UK) | Binge (AU) | Crave (CA)
|Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch House of the Dragon Season 2: Synopsis
The award-winning House of the Dragon is back, boldly charting the events of the Targaryen war known as the “Dance of the Dragons”. While its freshman outing was a slow burn, fans can expect a fiery blaze from Season 2 as the question of succession erupts into civil war across the Seven Kingdoms. Psyched for more Game of Thrones-style drama, duelling dragons, and spectacular battles? Then catch every episode with our guide below, which explains how to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 online from anywhere.
Following last season’s tragic finale, the schism between the Black and the Green councils seems absolutely irreparable. So, flying the Black flag for Rhaenyra’s claim (Emma D’Arcy) on the Iron Throne is her husband-uncle Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), and their Velaryon brothers-in-arms, including the seafaring Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint).
And on Team Green? The illegitimate King Aegon Targaryen (Boo! Hiss!), his mother, Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), and the sociopathic Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), whose hulking dragon Vhagar shattered any hope of a peaceful reconciliation when it impetuously devoured Rhaenyra’s young son, Lucerys.
Unsurprisingly, writer Sara Hess confirmed that Season 2 contains a revenge plot, and that looks set to kick off instantly with debut episode “A Son for a Son.” It’s been described as featuring one of the series' most horrific deaths, so expect the bad feeling between Rhaenyra and former bestie Alicent to further curdle into bitter hatred and ongoing familicide.
Advance reception of the show's sophomore season has been incredibly positive, with a third season of House of the Dragon already green-lit. Boasting an initial Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%, early reviews have lauded Season 2 as superior in every way to its acclaimed predecessor, which delivers more breath-taking spectacle and devastation both on the battlefield and in the dragon-clouded skies.
Excited to dive back into George R. R. Martin's epic fantasy world? We’ve detailed everything you need to know for how to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 online in the following guide, including the show’s weekly episode release schedule.
Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 online for free in the US
The Targaryen war of succession begins! You can watch House of the Dragon Season 2 from Sunday, June 16 on HBO and Max, with episodes airing weekly from 9pm ET/PT.
For a limited time, Max is offering new subscribers a 7-day free trial. That means viewers could watch award-winning TV shows and blockbusters absolutely free, when they register to the service before Sunday, June 23.
After your trial, you'll pay for a Max subscription with plans starting from $9.99 a month. But if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you’ll want to pick the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streams for $20.99 a month.
Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).
How to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch House of the Dragon Season 2 online just as you would at home.
While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch House of the Dragon as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan
2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for House of the Dragon, head to Max.
Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 in the UK
UK fans can watch House of the Dragon Season 2 on Monday, June 17 and catch all the Westerosi drama at the same time as their US cousins. Episodes will be simulcast weekly on Sky via the Sky Atlantic channel at 2am BST every week, and repeated later the same day at 9pm BST.
Sky TV packages start from £26 a month. For a more flexible streaming option, you can sign up to NOW's Entertainment pass. It costs £9.99 a month, with the option to cancel your membership at any time. You can also pick the £6.99 deal currently, but that will tie you into a 6-month contract.
How to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 in Australia for free
If you’re located in Australia, you’ll want Binge to watch House of the Dragon Season 2. Episodes are available to stream weekly, beginning from Monday, June 17.
With Binge you can stream shows like House of the Dragon at your leisure and pay as little as $10 a month for your subscription. That's only after Binge's very generous 14-day free trial period.
In Australia you can also watch the show through linear channel Foxtel Showcase, or through streaming service Foxtel Now. The latter comes with a 10-day free trial, after which memberships start from AU$25 a month.
Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 in Canada
Canadians can watch House of the Dragon Season 2 with a subscription to Crave, and watch the deadly “Dance of the Dragons” unfold. The first episode, “A Son for a Son,” debuts on Sunday, June 16 at 9pm PT/ET, live on the linear HBO channel or on-demand.
You have a choice of three plans to subscribe to with Crave. Basic is its cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer
What Is The House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode Release Schedule?
- Episode 1: Sunday, June 16 (US, CA) / Monday, June 17 (UK, AU)
- Episode 2: Sunday, June 23 (US, CA) / Monday, June 24 (UK, AU)
- Episode 3: Sunday, June 30 (US, CA) / Monday, July 1 (UK, AU)
- Episode 4: Sunday, July 7 (US, CA) / Monday, July 8 (UK, AU)
- Episode 5: Sunday, July 14 (US, CA) / Monday, July 15 (UK, AU)
- Episode 6: Sunday, July 21 (US, CA) / Monday, July 22 (UK, AU)
- Episode 7: Sunday, July 28 (US, CA) / Monday, July 29 (UK, AU)
- Episode 8: Sunday, August 4 (US, CA) / Monday, August 5 (UK, AU)
Who Is In The Cast Of House Of The Dragon Season 2?
- Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne
- Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen
- Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen
- Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower
- Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen
- Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon
- Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole
- Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen
- Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen
- Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria
- Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower
- Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon
- Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen
- Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen
- Phia Saban as Queen Helaena Targaryen
- Jefferson Hall as twins Lord Jason Lannister and Ser Tyland Lannister
- Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong
- Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull
- Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers
- Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower
- Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong
- Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull
- Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome
- Kieran Bew as Hugh,
- Tom Bennett as Ulf
- Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark
What Can We Expect From House Of The Dragon Season 2?
As per Warner Brothers press release: “Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.” Season 2 finds Westeros “on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively.” The cause of this epic conflict? “Each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne.”
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018 and writing for fun for much longer. He currently works across Future Plc brands like TechRadar, T3, Games Radar, and What Hi-Fi?, where he has produced detailed guides on the best streaming services and regularly writes How to Watch pieces informing our readers where to watch the hottest new films and TV shows.
In addition to his work with Future, Daniel writes broadly on topics across the cultural spectrum, including photography, sculpture, painting, and film, the latter being the medium closest to his heart. He’s been published in Aesthetica, The Brooklyn Rail, and Eyeline magazine, interviewed various artists and has reviewed exhibitions within the UK and internationally. He’s also commissioned by curators and artists to help produce catalogue essays, press releases, and museum wall text.